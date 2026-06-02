Kendall-Jackson x Uncle Matt's Organic Serve Up a Fresh Take on Premium Summer Entertaining

Two premium brands come together at retail to inspire elevated seasonal moments with sparkling wine and organic orange juice

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. and CLERMONT, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall-Jackson and Uncle Matt's Organic are teaming up for "Perfectly Paired," a new national cross-promotional campaign celebrating the refreshingly balanced combination of Kendall-Jackson new Vintner's Reserve Brut Cuvée and Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice – an elevated mimosa pairing that brings together premium flavor, quality ingredients, and effortless enjoyment.

Kendall-Jackson Logo

Designed to inspire consumers to elevate seasonal gatherings and casual occasions alike, the collaboration pairs Kendall-Jackson's new, premium sparkling wine with the organic goodness of Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice. The collaboration will be supported by a national retail promotion, consumer sweepstakes, and integrated digital and in-store marketing, featuring social media content and seasonal recipe inspiration throughout the summer.

"Our goal was to create a partnership that feels fresh, approachable, and celebratory," said Kendal Webber, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Kendall-Jackson. "Our new Vintner's Reserve Brut Cuvée is the newest offering from our Vintner's Reserve collection and our first foray into the sparkling wine category. Pairing it with Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice creates a vibrant and elevated experience consumers can enjoy for brunches, gatherings, celebrations, both big and small, and casual occasions."

"Consumers are looking for simple ways to elevate moments, and this partnership brings together two trusted premium brands to do exactly that," said Susan McLean, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt's Organic. "By pairing Kendall-Jackson's Vintner's Reserve Brut Cuvée with Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice, we're creating an easy, high-quality entertaining solution that feels both approachable and celebratory."

The fully integrated campaign includes:

In-store promotional neckers and POS materials on Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Brut Cuvée and Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice bottles

A national sweepstakes program

Social and digital content

Influencer partnerships

Planned Instacart support

For more information, visit https://www.kj.com/mimosas-sweeps.html or follow @KJWines and @UncleMattsOrganic on social media.

About Kendall-Jackson®

Kendall-Jackson is a family-owned and operated winery leading the super-premium wine market through ingenuity, investment in preeminent vineyards and relentless commitment to fine wine quality. Since planting its first vines in 1974 by founder Jess Jackson, Kendall-Jackson has built an inimitable reputation as one of the most trusted, iconic brands in the wine industry. Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County's premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines, including America's #1 selling Chardonnay, Vintner's Reserve, the estate boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of local and rare produce, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. The brand's success has been firmly rooted in a strident commitment to an outstanding pedigree of vineyards. As a leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, 100 percent of Kendall-Jackson's vineyards are third party certified by CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing).

About Uncle Matt's Organic®

Uncle Matt's Organic® is committed to producing high-quality, certified organic juices and functional beverages that are free from toxic pesticides, artificial ingredients, and GMOs. Founded in 1999, Uncle Matt's has grown from a small family operation into a nationally recognized brand known for innovation, integrity, and a passion for organic living. Uncle Matt's Organic® is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit UncleMatts.com . Sip and share the love on Facebook @unclematts and Instagram @unclemattsorganic. #LoveAtFirstSip.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

Mobile: 516.314.7730

[email protected]

SOURCE Uncle Matt's Organic