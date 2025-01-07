Kendall Jenner Fronts Adanola's January 2025 Campaign

The campaign, photographed by Sean Thomas and styled by Carlos Nazario, captures Kendall in effortlessly chic ensembles that transition seamlessly from a morning workout to a day out and about. Showcasing Adanola's signature silhouettes, brand new blues, and innovative fabrics, the collection embodies versatility, empowering wearers to move through their day with ease and confidence.

"Had so much fun shooting the new Adanola campaign. Collaborating with such a talented team of creatives was inspiring, and the comfort and quality of the new collection made the experience truly exceptional," said Kendall Jenner.

Shot in a studio in Los Angeles, the campaign channels a nostalgic nod to iconic 80s and 90s sports fashion shoots. With clean lines, muted tones, and an emphasis on minimalism, the styling underscores the versatility of the collection, seamlessly transitioning from activewear to elevated streetwear while highlighting the brand's signature mix of functionality and effortless style. This timeless aesthetic celebrates Kendall's natural elegance and the adaptable spirit of Adanola. Key pieces include the sculpting activewear and elevated track sets, comfy knits for winter layering, and relaxed sweats for slower-paced January days.

"Kendall represents the modern Adanola woman—effortlessly stylish, adaptable, and always on the go," states Hyrum Cook, Founder of Adanola. "We're thrilled to have her bring our vision for this collection to life, as she perfectly embodies the blend of form and function we strive for in every piece."

The latest Adanola collection is priced between $38-$130 and is available for purchase beginning January 8th at www.adanola.com . For more information, please visit the website or follow @adanola .

ABOUT ADANOLA

Based in Manchester, UK, Adanola is renowned for versatile activewear and wardrobe essentials that prioritize style and comfort. With a commitment to creating the ultimate everyday uniform, Adanola empowers individuals to embrace their unique identities. Loved by VIPs like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Steph Shep, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, each piece is meticulously designed to adapt seamlessly to various lifestyles, reflecting Adanola's belief that fashion should be as versatile as the people who wear it.

PRESS CONTACT

The Lede Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Adanola