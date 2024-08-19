KENDALL JENNER IS FACE OF NEW FRAGRANCE, SUBLIME BY TORY BURCH

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American luxury lifestyle brand Tory Burch, in partnership with leading global beauty company Shiseido Americas Corporation, introduces its newest fragrance, Sublime. The campaign featuring Kendall Jenner was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and concepted by Be Good Studios.

"Sublime is beautiful, it's sexy, it's confident," says Jenner. "I love what Tory does and what she stands for. I want to align with designers who feel genuinely right to me, and this felt natural and organic."

The campaign includes a video with original music by London artist Bakar, covering Edwyn Collins's 1994 track "A Girl Like You." In it, Kendall holds a sculpture of the Sublime bottle, designed by award-winning artist Malin Ericson. An abstract take on Tory's Double T, the curvilinear glass body is topped by a silver cap with a playful off-center logo.

"Kendall has a quiet power," Burch says. "She knows who she is and she's fearless. She is an entrepreneur and a role model for so many people, and that was important to me."

Sublime reflects how Tory sees women today. "They want the perfect balance of sensuality and strength." Unexpected notes create a unique, sexy dimension: the alchemy of leather blended with delicate rose, osmanthus flower, earthy vetiver, and bright mandarin. Tory collaborated with Givaudan Master Perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux, Perfumer Christine Hassan, and Shiseido to develop the fragrance, grounded by hints of ivy, patchouli, and magnolia.

"Sublime is the ultimate way you want to feel: confident, sensual, strong," Burch adds. "It is a word and an emotion that has no ending… It makes you feel like anything is possible."

Sublime by Tory Burch will be available in the U.S. at Ulta and in Tory Burch boutiques and on toryburch.com beginning today. Additional global retailers will follow in Fall 2024. The full-size 90mL fragrance retails for $155; 50mL for $125; 30mL for $85; and the 10ml travel spray for $35.

