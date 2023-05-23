Kendamil, European Whole Milk Formula, Announces Latest Expansion Into Walmart

News provided by

Kendamil

23 May, 2023, 10:03 ET

One of the Fastest Growing Infant Formula Brands Available in the U.S Hits the Shelves of 1,000 Walmart Stores

DENVER, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendamil, the Queen's Award-winning, European-made infant formula, is expanding into Walmart. Kendamil is committed to providing accessible excellence and affordable infant formulas to millions of families across the U.S. Now available in more stores than ever, Kendamil's Classic Infant Formula and Organic Infant Formula can be found on the shelves of 1,000 select Walmart stores, and on Walmart.com.

"Our mission is to provide the highest quality products at an affordable price that are accessible to every parent. We are confident Kendamil's expansion into Walmart will provide parents with greater accessibility to more affordable high-quality formula," said Ross McMahon, CEO of Kendal Nutricare. "Our family believes every baby deserves the best start to life, which is why we craft formulas using clean ingredients that are closer to nature and kinder to babies. We are eager to continue providing our award-winning formula to thousands of families in Walmart stores and online. Parents agree too. With over 5,000 5-star reviews online since launching, our internal data shows that Kendamil is growing exponentially and fast becoming the leading choice for baby formula among US parents."

With over 60 years' heritage in crafting the highest quality infant nutrition, Kendamil is the only whole-milk-based, European formula currently available in the US. Kendamil's award-winning Center of Excellence, located within the English Lake District (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), strives to develop the most natural, sustainable, and scientifically advanced formulations in the world, recipes crafted with love to be closer to breastmilk and kinder on tummies. Kendamil's award-winning recipe is uniquely formulated with fresh, liquid whole milk (containing natural MFGM), negating the need for processed fats like palm oil or soy, and includes lactose from grass-fed cows, avoiding all corn syrups. Kendamil is enriched with a unique dual-prebiotic blend (GOS / FOS) and HMOs as found in breastmilk, while its vegetarian, halal, and kosher status makes for a recipe that is inclusive and accessible for all families.

Following exceptional US demand for European-quality infant formula, Kendamil has supplied over 4.0 million cans (120 million bottle-feeds) of their all-natural, whole-milk-based infant formula to U.S families nationwide and is today one of the fastest-growing formula brands in America.

Kendamil's infant formula is available nationwide in other major retailers, both in-store and online.

To find a store near you or learn more about the brand, visit us.kendamil.com, and follow @kendamil.usa on Instagram and TikTok.

About Kendamil:
Kendamil is the flagship brand of Kendal Nutricare, a family-run, Queen's Award-winning family nutrition business based in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With a 60-year heritage crafting baby formula from their home in the Lake District, Kendamil proudly pioneered a unique recipe made using farm-fresh whole milk from grass-fed cows. Kendamil is proudly European made with an award-winning recipe founded on natural ingredients, made with love and without compromises. Kendamil uses natural milk fats in place of palm oil, natural lactose in place of corn syrups and is vegetarian-friendly. Today, we are proud to be a Queen's Award-winning business for our innovative recipes and our resulting exponential growth across 45 countries. An independent, family-run company, in 2020, we were proud to be selected by the Financial Times as one of Europe's 1,000 Fastest Growing Companies.

Media Contact
Brilliant PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Kendamil

Also from this source

Kendamil Adds Major Grocer to List of U.S. Retailers, Increasing Access & Affordability Amidst Ongoing Baby Formula Shortage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.