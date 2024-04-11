Kendra Erika Teams Up With Olivia Newton John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi, Kendra Ericka is #1Billboard artist, Says Charmaine Blake PR Firm

AMAZON & #1 BILLBOARD CHARTING DANCE ARTIST KENDRA ERIKA TEAMS UP WITH MEGA-PRODUCER DAVE AUDE AND CHLOE LATTANZI DAUGHTER OF THE LATE OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN'S

THE BOLD INFECTIOUS EMPOWERMENT ANTHEM "SELF LOVE SYMPHONY" HIT NUMBER ONE ON THE AMAZON MOVERS AND SHAKERS MUSIC SALES CHART!

https://sym.ffm.to/self_love_symphony

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the white-hot momentum of a prolific year of writing, recording and dropping a total of nine singles, #1 Billboard charting dance artist Kendra Erika launches an impactful 2024 pairing with mega-producer Dave Aude (Lady Gaga, Rihanna, LeAnn Rimes) and singer/songwriter Chloe Lattanzi, daughter of the late, legendary Olivia Newton-John, on the life affirming empowerment anthem "Self-Love Symphony," release on Dauman Music/Oyster Shell Music.

Kendra Erica

Produced by Aude and penned by Aude, Kendra, Lattanzi and hit songwriter Lauren Dyson (BTS, Anastacia), the high energy EDM vibing track is highlighted by an extremely infectious vocal hook. The inspiring lyrical narrative uplifts the spirits and awaken the souls of those who have ever felt misunderstood, expressing self-confidence.

Chloe's also had a #1 Billboard Dance hit song with her late mom Olivia Newton John and Dave Aude title "You Have to Believe"

The Boca Raton, Florida native has been an ongoing presence on the dance charts since her debut single "Oasis," scoring a total of five Billboard Top Ten dance hits and hitting #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2019 with "Self-Control." A fresh futuristic version of 1984 pop/dance hit by Laura Branigan, produced by Grammy award winning producer Damon Sharpe and Eric Sanicola, the track surpassed the success of the original, which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. One of the biggest dance hits of the year, Kendra's version earned her a spot on the chart's Year End Top 30.

In the wake of her breakthrough to the pole position with "Self-Control," Kendra has been on one of the most dynamic runs of her career, infusing much-needed pop/dance joy into the pandemic and post-pandemic eras. She amassed over four million YouTube views, with more than 25 singles since the spring of 2020. These include her Billboard Top Ten hit "So Fly," which also hit the Top Ten on the UK dance charts, and the 2022 smash "Rapture," which reached #4 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop chart and #3 on the Music Week chart.

In 2023, Kendra tapped into her love of the classics with her remake of Frank Sinatra' popular song, "Witchcraft." The singer, along with Ralph Johnson and Myron McKinley from Earth, Wind and Fire, won the award for Best Producer/Production from the Hollywood Independent Music awards for this recording.

May 1st, 2024 is the Single Release Red Carpet Party for "Self Love Symphony" at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

