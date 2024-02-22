Kendra Schaaf Launches Schaaf; Names Meg Farquhar as Creative Lead and Partner

Former Mojo Supermarket Managing Director is building a woman-owned remote creative consultancy

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Schaaf, former managing director of Mojo Supermarket has launched something new, Schaaf (pronounced Sh-off) which joins the less than 1% of creative businesses in the US that are owned by women. Kendra Schaaf will serve as the consultancy's Founder and CEO and has brought Meg Farquhar as Creative Lead and Partner.

Founder Kendra Schaaf (left) and Creative Lead and Partner Meg Farquhar Credit: Schaaf

"As a new shop, one question we inevitably get is "Why Schaaf" and our answer is simple," said Kendra Schaaf Founder and CEO. "It's personal. This is a company we're building to spend the rest of our careers at. I want to be held accountable to our employees, and partners. To our vision and product. Also, there are too few agencies named for and started by women."

Kendra Schaaf has a decades-long career in the advertising industry as a strategic leader that champions the intersection of creativity and business impact at scale. During her time at Mojo Supermarket as Managing Director, her three year tenure encompassed business growth from $1M to $18M in revenue, an increase in headcount from three to over 65 and landing the agency's marquee clients including StockX, Match and Truth Initiative. At her core, Kendra's center of gravity is for people and her drive for creating diverse, inclusive and flexible cultures won Mojo several industry accolades including Ad Age Best Places To Work, and Gold in Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year awards.

Schaaf consultancy was born in August of 2023 and currently works with Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Savage X Fenty, GrowNYC, and is a partner to Meta.

"The point that our industry continuously seems to miss, is that brands want perspective and partnership no matter where it comes from. We're flexible and integrated for the sake of getting to the best creative." continued Schaaf. "And importantly, we are providing opportunities for people that are backed by healthy and honest relationships."

Schaaf is joined by Farquhar as Creative Lead and Partner. Farquhar is an award-winning creative director with over 15 years of experience and a passion for doing fearless and award-winning work including, "Prescribed to Death" for the National Safety Council. The campaign is a multifaceted exhibit aimed at changing Americans' attitudes toward opioids as a part of the Council's Stop Everyday Killers public education campaign. Farquhar previously held the position of ECD at DDB Chicago. As CCO of Ogilvy Canada she lead the agency to #3 most creative in the country after being #20. She's also worked in Brazil, London and Singapore.

"Our creative philosophy is that you can't logic your way into a relationship," said Meg Farquhar Creative Lead and Partner at Schaaf. "Through tears or laughter, when people feel something about a brand first, then they will be happy to fill in their own reasons to believe. Truly creative work is hard to buy. Trust-filled partnerships and working with people who get people, is the only way I know how to make something that really transforms a brand."

About Schaaf:

Schaaf is a women-owned creative consultancy. Founded by Kendra Schaaf in 2023, Schaaf employs people who get people and brands. Schaaf has built a flexible model to accommodate the diverse needs of clients, working as an extension of their team to give them access to some of the best creative and strategic minds in the world. The company's roster includes Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Savage X Fenty, GrowNYC and Meta.

SOURCE Schaaf