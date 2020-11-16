Kendra Scott and Tiff's Treats Elevate Warm Cookie Delivery with Exclusive Statement Earring Designed Just for Tiff's Treats Customers

Paired with Tiff's Treats' baked-to-order cookies in various package deals, or sold alone for $68, the exclusive earrings can be purchased only at Tiff's Treats. They are available for hand-delivery in Tiff's Treats' delivery zones or in-store pickup, with or without a cookie order, while supply lasts.

"I am so excited for our holiday partnership with Tiff's Treats, a brand and team I have admired for years. We are two iconic Austin brands coming together to spread joy the best way we know how — warm cookies and a little sparkle!" said Kendra Scott, CEO and Founder.

Tiff's Treats teamed up with Kendra Scott this past Valentine's Day and Mother's Day to deliver beautiful statement earrings alongside warm cookies. The combination was so popular with customers that Tiff's Treats proposed the idea of creating a custom Kendra Scott piece just for its cookie fans. "The option for hand-delivered jewelry from the iconic Kendra Scott brand was of course an instant success," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder. "We are extremely proud and totally in love with how this brand-new earring turned out, and we can't wait to debut it exclusively to Tiff's Treats customers."

"Muriel is my late grandmother and we named this statement earring in her memory. When I would visit her house, the first thing I would do would be to run to her bedroom where she kept a box of costume jewelry so I could play dress up in her dramatic clip-ons. This earring is reminiscent of my favorite pair from that box and I know she would love it," Chen said.

Tiff's Treats' CookieVision™ technology makes a jewelry-and-cookies delivery even sweeter with personalized video gift messages. Customers can record a video message at checkout on the Tiff's Treats app, and recipients receive the personalized greeting, enhanced with augmented reality, with their delivery.

Kendra Scott and Tiff's Treats have natural alignment in their commitment to charitable giving in the communities they are in. Tiff's Treats donates proceeds from store openings to nonprofits in the stores' communities, as well as hundreds of thousands of cookies each year. Kendra Scott supports women and families' causes through Kendra Gives Back events and product donations, among its many national and local fundraising and awareness events.

About Tiff's Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 60 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 150 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through classic, baked-to-order cookies and specialty desserts from high-quality ingredients, and delivering them straight from the oven to the home or office, warm, in about an hour. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has 108 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers and over 600 specialty boutiques worldwide, and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

