Kenesto Appoints Tom Greaves As COO

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenesto announces it has appointed Tom Greaves as Chief Operating Officer to lead the company's new product initiatives for construction and design. Reporting to Kenesto founder and CEO Mike Payne, Greaves will drive the company's foray into construction with a new cloud-based PDF splitting and linking application as well as direct new OEM partner opportunities.

Previously Greaves served as chief marketing officer at DotProduct, a 3D point cloud software company and before that as executive director of CyArk, a non-profit dedicated to documenting cultural heritage in 3D. Greaves was also founder and CEO of Spar Point Research which launched the successful SPAR conferences for 3D laser scanning in 2004. Greaves holds a Management of Technology degree from the Sloan School at MIT, an M.Sc. Physics from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. in Physics from Queen's University at Kingston, Ontario.

"I'm thrilled to join Kenesto as we launch some new products to upend how PDF documents are processed, managed and shared in the cloud – there's no doubt Kenesto can help construction companies accelerate their cloud initiatives." says Greaves.

CEO Mike Payne says he's worked with Greaves in the past, all the way back to the launch of the SolidWorks reseller channel and he's delighted to welcome him to the team – "Greaves brings domain expertise and proven marketing, sales, and operations experience" according to Payne.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Kenesto delivers a cloud-based data management solution for engineering, design, and construction. The company focuses its development to serve customers who need to manage fast-changing technical data across wide geographies with distributed teams.

