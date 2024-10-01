Kengo Kuma to Lead Design Team for Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

World-renowned architect will spearhead diverse design team focused on honoring the contributions of uniformed and non-uniformed Global War on Terrorism personnel

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation announced that renowned international architect Kengo Kuma, of Kengo Kuma & Associates, will be the lead designer for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, which will be built on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"After an exhaustive search for a lead designer, the Foundation takes great pride in announcing visionary architect Kengo Kuma and his team to lead the Memorial's design," said Global War on Terrorism President and CEO Michael "Rod" Rodríguez. "His heart for the project, understanding of the Memorial's global significance, humble approach, and eagerness to work with other stakeholders in the design process is beyond question. All who come to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite at the Memorial will engage with a powerful design that all who served and sacrificed in this war can be proud of."

Named by Time magazine in 2021 as one of the world's "100 Most Influential People" and known for his tranquil designs and poetic use of water, Kuma has led design for high-profile projects worldwide. Notable projects include the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, the V&A Dundee Museum in Scotland, the Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian in Lisbon, and the Rolex Building in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1990, Kengo Kuma & Associates boasts a global footprint with offices in three continents. Kuma and his colleagues will work closely with the Foundation's design team, including the Board of Directors and the Design Advisory Council, a body consisting of more than 20 Gold Star family members, veterans and active-duty service members, to inspire, educate and advise on the importance of the Memorial.

"My passion for this project stems from my personal connection to 9/11 when I lost a dear friend," said Kengo Kuma. "This Memorial will help the entire world contemplate the war of global significance that has followed that day of sorrow and the experiences of those who have participated in it. My team and I are eager to work closely with our many Design Advisory Council colleagues who will contribute to the Memorial's aesthetic. Together, I am confident that we will create an enduring tribute to the men and women who have answered the call to protect Americans and the world from terrorism."

Leading A Historic Memorial Design

The Global War on Terrorism began more than 23 years ago following the attacks on 9/11 when 2,977 people from 90 nations died. Since then, The United States and its allies around the globe have fought this war across the Middle East, South America, Central America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Asia.

In 2023, the Foundation conducted a national survey, "Help Design History." Almost 20,000 people from all 50 states participated in the survey, including members of every military branch and veterans of every war since WWII. It is the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation's ongoing mission to properly reflect and pay homage to all of these unique experiences and backgrounds. Therefore, the design team has been intentionally curated with a diverse set of creatives and individuals personally impacted by the war to ensure the Memorial reflects the magnitude of this ongoing international conflict.

When asked what they hoped people would learn when visiting the Memorial, an overwhelming majority (more than 80 percent) of those surveyed wanted people to understand the global impact of the war and the timeline of events.

Other key results:

More than 60 percent of respondents wanted green space around the Memorial, and 50 percent of respondents hoped the design would incorporate water





Nearly 70 percent would like the Memorial to be an intimate setting (quiet and subdued)





More than 80 percent hoped to see the Memorial lit at night

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation's Board Chairman, Ted Skokos, said, "Our entire board of directors is thrilled to have an internationally renowned architect in Kengo Kuma leading the design of this Memorial. Over the course of a rigorous evaluation process, his professionalism, commitment to collaboration, and aesthetic vision convinced us to select him to lead our design team. We are excited to see what he and all the design stakeholders, including our Design Advisory Council, produce as this process accelerates."

About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

Formed in 2015 by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans, the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our sole mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations since September 11th, 2001. The Memorial will be a place for Americans to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. The Memorial is being funded entirely by donations; by law no federal government funding will be used. All donations are 100% tax deductible. Learn more by visiting our website. And be sure to follow our progress on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

