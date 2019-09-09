Kenmei Technologies Raises €1M of VC Investment

Kenmei Technologies, founded by telecom and software experts, focuses on providing data intelligence through machine-based decision making methods, automating network operations and customer assurance, all designed to help operators deal with increasing network complexities.

In the immediate future, product innovation will be a key development area at the company's headquarters in Valencia, Spain, in order to fully integrate the newest 5G technology into the solution, and further evolve existing use cases on 4G networks.

Funding will also be used to expand its existing client support and sales team, enabling further international expansion.

"ADELE, which stands for Autonomous Decisions and Learning, is a native big data solution that empowers network teams of mobile operators to automate routine operational tasks by applying proprietary algorithms based on expert knowledge and AI," Vicent Soler, CEO of Kenmei Technologies, said.

"This capital gives us additional resources to expand quickly and deliver our vision around the world," he added.

GoHub Ventures and R2 Seed Investments, leading investment vehicles

GoHub Ventures is the strategic investment vehicle of Global Omnium Group, a Top Five integral water cycle company worldwide that was founded in Valencia 130 years ago and which is chaired by Mr Eugenio Calabuig.

It makes strategic deep-tech investments in A series and expects to reach the figure of 8 million euros at the year-end on completing on-going operations.

"Global Omnium seeks and invests in disruptive technologies, and Kenmei Technologies will give our portfolio the entrance into the 5G sector, which shall grow in a significant manner in the near future," explained Jaime Barba, Director of Disruptive Technologies at Global Omnium, which is present in three continents and serves more than 7 million customers.

On the other hand, R2 Seed Investments is a venture capital firm established in Spain investing in innovative startups at the seed and early stages, helping them to make a difference.

