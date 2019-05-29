Kenmei Technologies to sponsor the 7th Global 5G Event and EuCNC 2019

PATERNA, Spain, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Network intelligence and automation company Kenmei Technologies announced today that it is sponsoring the 7th Global 5G Event and EuCNC 2019, taking place June 17-21 in Valencia, Spain. Global 5G Event and EuCNC 2019 are locally organised by the iTEAM Research Institute of the Universitat Politècnica de València.

The 7th Global 5G Event, hosted by the 5G Infrastructure Association (5G IA) and supported by the 5G-PPP, will take place on 17-18 June. It will offer participants lively debates around 5G spectrum, standards, large-scale trials and deployment as well as exciting showcases of the latest 5G developments from international players, bringing together the world 5G industrial associations: 5G-IA, IMT-2020, 5G-Forum, 5G-MF, 5G-Brasil and 5G-Americas. Details of the sessions and the full conference can be found on the conference website www.7thglobal5gevent.eu.

EuCNC 2019 is the 28th edition of a successful series of technical conferences in the field of Telecommunications, sponsored by IEEE ComSoc and EURASIP, and financially supported by the European Commission. This year's motto is "Enabling Smart Connectivity". It aims to bring together researchers from all over the world to present their latest research results, being one of the main venues for showcasing, demonstrating and trialling the results of research projects, especially from successive European R&D programmes. It will be held from 18th to 21st June 2019. All the information is available on the conference website www.eucnc.eu.

"Our contribution to sponsoring the Global 5G Event and EuCNC and the existing research collaboration agreement on 5G with the iTEAM Research Institute of the Universitat Politècnica de València shows the strong commitment of Kenmei Technologies on R&D and innovation," said Ali Wansa, Executive Vice President of Sales. "We look forward to sharing ideas and strategies with the telecom community at this year's events."

About Kenmei Technologies

Kenmei Technologies is a Spanish company based in Valencia founded by telecoms and software experts, focused on providing data intelligence by machine-based decision making approaches, automating network operations and customer assurance, all designed to help operators deal with a yet incoming network complexity.

For further information, please visit http://www.kenmei.ai.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12772098

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kenmei Technologies

Related Links

https://www.kenmei.ai/

