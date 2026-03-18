Kenmore & Brands Appoints Matthew Robbins as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Brand Growth

Seasoned Leader to Champion "Engineered Reliability" and Purposeful Design for the Modern Home

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore & Brands today announced the appointment of Matthew Robbins as Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition as the iconic appliance brand continues its resurgence across the U.S. market.

Kenmore appliances are currently found in more than 42 million U.S. homes, and the brand continues expanding its national footprint, now available in over 10,581 retail doors nationwide.

Robbins' appointment reflects a strategic commitment to Kenmore's 2026 mission of delivering high-performance, trusted home solutions that prioritize "Real Simplicity" over unnecessary technical complexity.

His leadership reinforces Kenmore's focus on serving what the company calls the "Smart Middle" consumer, households that value products that work quietly, last longer, and integrate seamlessly into everyday life.

For more than 100 years, Kenmore has remained one of the most recognized and trusted appliance brands in America, delivering dependable performance across refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers that families rely on every day.

Robbins brings experience across technology, product development, and strategic partnerships, with a career focused on building consumer products and platforms that connect innovation with practical use in everyday life.

At Kenmore, Robbins will lead the company's overall strategy, including product innovation, retail expansion, and the continued evolution of the brand's connected home ecosystem.

"Kenmore has an incredible reputation with consumers and a long history of delivering products people trust," said Robbins. "I'm excited to work with our retail partners and our team to continue growing the brand, introducing new innovation, and bringing Kenmore appliances to the next generation of homeowners."

Robbins assumes leadership as the home appliance category continues to evolve through advances in smart home technology, energy efficiency, and changing consumer expectations around connected living.

Under Robbins' leadership, Kenmore will continue investing in purposeful product design, smart home integration, and strategic retail partnerships that bring the brand's trusted performance to a new generation of households.

About Kenmore & Brands

Kenmore® is one of America's most trusted appliance brands, delivering reliable performance, purposeful design, and practical innovation for more than 100 years. The brand's portfolio includes refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and other home appliances designed to support everyday living and simplify home management, from cooking and cleaning to overall household care. Trusted in millions of homes, Kenmore products are available through major retail and e-commerce channels across North America.

Media Contact:

Samantha Martin

646-436-7711

[email protected]

Kenmore Press Office

https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit

SOURCE Kenmore & Brands