KENMORE AIR LAUNCHES DAILY SERVICE TO VICTORIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (YYJ) CONNECTING PAINE FIELD, BOEING FIELD AND FRIDAY HARBOR AIRPORT

Flights offer the quickest and most convenient connection to Victoria.

SEATTLE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore Air, the leading seaplane operator in the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce the expansion of its land-based plane service from Boeing Field and Paine Field to now include Victoria International Airport.

With this expansion, Kenmore Air now provides the only scheduled international transportation link between Friday Harbor and YYJ, offering 2 round trips per day, making it the fastest, most scenic, and most convenient connection to both Victoria's Inner Harbor and Victoria International Airport.

"We are thrilled to take another step in expanding transportation connectivity to the San Juans, offering one-stop service to 7 Alaska Airlines west coast destinations through Everett's Paine Field and daily service to Victoria in addition to our historic schedule seaplane and landplane service," said David Gudgel, Kenmore Air President.

The new service to Victoria International Airport is part of Kenmore Air's continued commitment to providing exceptional service and connectivity for customers in the Pacific Northwest region. Customers can now book their tickets at KenmoreAir.com.

"We believe this new service will benefit both leisure and business travelers alike, offering an unparalleled experience and convenience. We are excited to connect more people to the beautiful destinations we serve," added Gudgel.

About Kenmore Air Founded in 1946, Kenmore Air is the largest seaplane airline in the United States, flying over 90,000 passengers annually in its iconic de Havilland Beaver and Otter aircraft. In addition to providing scheduled flights to over 45 water-based destinations throughout the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Kenmore Air's wheeled aircraft operation, Kenmore Air Express, offers scheduled service between Seattle's Boeing Field and Everett's Paine Field with the San Juans and now Victoria, B.C. aboard modern Cessna Caravan aircraft. In addition to their scheduled service, Kenmore Air and Kenmore Air Express offer charter service to many other destinations. For more information, please visit KenmoreAir.com. 

