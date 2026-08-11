Kenmore Appoints Philips Hue Founding Team Member Gary Debling as VP of New Ventures

New platform positions Kenmore and DieHard for partnerships in smart home, energy, robotics, AI, and aging-in-place technology

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore® today announced that Gary Debling has joined as Vice President of New Ventures for Kenmore and Brands. Debling will lead Kenmore® New Ventures, a new platform designed to fast-track partnerships, incubate emerging technologies, and expand the company's reach into high-growth sectors.

Debling brings a track record of building what's next: scaling IoT, smart home, connected safety, and energy platforms into industry-defining businesses. He was a member of the founding team at Philips Hue, where he helped take an early-stage concept and turn it into one of the smart home industry's runaway global success stories.

At Kenmore, Debling will lead a "Dream – Shape – Build – Launch" approach to innovation, welcoming collaboration from startups, investors, licensees, academic institutions, and enterprise partners across five growth areas:

Connected Living: next-generation, tech-driven consumer experiences

next-generation, tech-driven consumer experiences Connected Power: extending DieHard® into broader home power and energy solutions

extending DieHard® into broader home power and energy solutions Connected Homes: predictive AI diagnostics for smarter home management

predictive AI diagnostics for smarter home management Connected Care: technology supporting independent living for older adults

technology supporting independent living for older adults Connected Innovation: a direct pathway for startups building disruptive hardware

Executive Perspectives

"Kenmore and DieHard carry decades of trust with millions of households. Gary's vision and execution make him the right leader to expand these brands into new territory." — Matthew Robbins, CEO, KCD Brands

"We're designing what's next for the modern household. Whether reinventing home lighting or scaling virtual power plants, my work has always come down to driving innovation by connecting people, purpose, and the right partners." — Gary Debling, VP of New Ventures

Built on Trust. Designed for What's Next.

The Kenmore® New Ventures platform has launched, with a single intake portal for partner proposals. Learn more at https://www.kenmore.com/new-ventures.

About Kenmore® & KCD Brands Kenmore is a core brand of KCD Brands, an affiliate of Transformco. For more than 100 years, Kenmore has built its reputation on reliable performance and trusted value, and is now expanding beyond traditional home appliances.

About DieHard® DieHard is a powerhouse American brand recognized for world-class power, reliability, and automotive heritage. As part of the KCD Brands portfolio, DieHard is expanding its footprint from legendary vehicular starting power into advanced residential energy storage, smart vehicle charging infrastructure, and sustainable consumer power ecosystems.

Media Contact: Kenmore Press Office

6464367711, [email protected]

https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit

SOURCE Kenmore