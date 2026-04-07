Kenmore® Enters Central Vacuum Category with Drainvac Partnership, Expanding Whole-Home Cleaning Ecosystem

Licensing deal with 40-year category specialist accelerates Kenmore's push into adjacent home categories and international markets

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore® announced a new licensing partnership with Drainvac, a Canada-based manufacturer with more than four decades of expertise in central vacuum systems. The collaboration expands Kenmore's existing vacuum portfolio, which includes upright, canister, and cordless models, into whole-home, built-in cleaning solutions.

Under the agreement, Drainvac will design, manufacture, and distribute a new line of Kenmore-branded central vacuum systems across North America and select international markets, leveraging its established engineering capabilities and global distribution network.

"This is exactly the kind of partnership we look for, category expertise, shared values, and a clear opportunity to bring Kenmore into more homes in more meaningful ways," said Matthew Robbins, Kenmore & Brands CEO.

"Drainvac has built its reputation over more than 40 years by engineering central vacuum systems that are simply built to last," said Philippe Latour, President and CEO of Drainvac. "Partnering with Kenmore, a brand that shares those same values of performance and reliability, is a natural fit. I am truly excited about this new chapter, and together, we look forward to bringing whole-home cleaning solutions to a broader audience across North America and beyond."

The addition of central vacuum systems strengthens Kenmore's presence across the home while opening the door to new households, channels, and global markets. It also reflects a broader strategy: expanding into adjacent categories where the brand has clear permission to play, alongside partners who bring real category expertise.

Kenmore is actively growing its licensing portfolio and seeking best-in-class partners across categories. Manufacturers and category specialists interested in partnership opportunities can contact [email protected]

The new Kenmore central vacuum systems are expected to launch in Q3, 2026 with availability across select retail and distribution channels.

About Kenmore & Brands

Kenmore® is one of America's most trusted appliance brands, delivering reliable performance, purposeful design, and practical innovation for more than 100 years. The brand's portfolio includes refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and other home appliances designed to support everyday living and simplify home management. Trusted in millions of homes, Kenmore products are available through major retail and e-commerce channels across North America.

About Drainvac

Drainvac is a leading manufacturer of central vacuum systems headquartered in Canada. With more than 40 years of engineering expertise, the company builds durable, high-performance built-in cleaning solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications across North America and global markets.

Media Contact: Kenmore Press Office

https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit

Samantha Martin

[email protected]

6464367711

SOURCE Kenmore