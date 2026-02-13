Kenmore Sets the Stage for Modern Living at KBIS 2026

Purpose-Driven Appliances Designed for Every Type of Home

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore®, a trusted leader in purposeful home innovation for more than a century, will showcase its expanded appliance portfolio at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), highlighting how the brand continues to evolve to meet today's household needs.

Exhibiting at Booth S19005 in the South Hall, Kenmore's KBIS presence centers on a curated, category-led portfolio designed to support the way people live, cook, and gather - balancing performance, efficiency, and practical design across the home.

An Expanded Portfolio for Today's Homes

Innovative Appliances

Kenmore's innovative appliances are designed to simplify daily routines while enhancing kitchen performance. Alongside a range of new innovations across the portfolio, a 25.6 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator reflects the brand's focus on thoughtful engineering, flexible storage, and everyday usability.

Large Capacity Kitchen Appliances

Designed for active households and entertainers, Kenmore's large-capacity kitchen appliances emphasize flexibility, organization, and efficiency. Expanded interior space supports fewer grocery trips, easier meal preparation, and improved food storage. The KBIS showcase includes a 29 cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator designed to deliver generous capacity without increasing overall footprint.

Built-In Cooking Products

As customization becomes a priority in kitchen design, Kenmore's built-in cooking portfolio delivers clean, integrated aesthetics paired with dependable performance. These solutions are designed to blend seamlessly into cabinetry while supporting consistent, everyday cooking results. Introduction of new microwave combination ovens and cooktops for a variety of kitchen layouts.

Urban / Space-Constrained Kitchen Appliances

Recognizing the continued growth of smaller-scale living, Kenmore is expanding its space-conscious appliance offerings to support compact kitchens. Among the products featured is a 24-inch gas range with hidden bake and storage drawer, designed to deliver full cooking capability within reduced footprints.

Expanded Appliance Offering

Together, these categories reflect Kenmore's continued expansion across the home, with a focus on energy efficiency, water conservation, and smart integration - reinforcing the brand's commitment to purposeful innovation that supports everyday home management.

"What we're showing at KBIS reflects how Kenmore is thinking about the future of the home - not just expanding categories, but evolving with the next generation of homeowners," Kenmore said. "Our focus is on thoughtful design and reliable performance that solve real problems and support everyday life, no matter the size or style of the home."

Attendees are invited to visit the Kenmore booth for product walk-throughs and an inside look at how the brand continues to evolve.

Visit Kenmore at KBIS 2026

South Hall | Booth S19005

February 17–19, 2026

Orange County Convention Center | Orlando, FL

About Kenmore

Kenmore® provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and more. For over 100 years, Kenmore has been trusted to perform, delivering reliable appliances designed to support everyday living and overall well-being.

Media Contact: Kenmore Press Office

https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit

Samantha Martin

2127996100

[email protected]

SOURCE Kenmore