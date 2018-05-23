Kenmore Elite® Ovation Stand Mixer Breaks The Mold: Revolutionary Design Enables Home Chefs To Keep Mixing, Minus The Mess

"Kenmore Elite Ovation could be the most innovative small kitchen appliance in the past 20 years," said Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears Holdings. "Our research shows that home chefs were frustrated with how difficult it is to add ingredients to traditional stand mixers. Ovation's sophisticated, elegant design and performance is nothing short of amazing – and could be displayed in a museum of contemporary art."

Starting today, a limited quantity of the Kenmore Elite Ovation stand mixers are available for pre-order at sears.com/ovation - priced at $449.99. Also, as an exclusive for Shop Your Way members, the first 500 members who pre-order Ovation will receive $100 CASHBACK in points*. Available in Metallic Gray and Burgundy, products will be shipped to customers in July.

"We are excited to offer the latest in Kenmore innovation, the Ovation, at Sears to our members who have a passion for cooking and baking," said Leena Munjal, Chief Digital Officer at Sears Holdings. "Kitchen enthusiasts and home chefs who tested the Kenmore Ovation thought it was not only an incredibly functional appliance, but also a beautiful addition to their kitchen. Pre-order this new breakthrough stand mixer starting today at sears.com/ovation. And the first 500 Shop Your Way members who pre-order Ovation will receive $100 CASHBACK in points*."

For decades, adding ingredients to traditional stand mixers presented challenges for home chefs, requiring them to tilt the entire motor up to gain access to the bowl. Now, with Ovation's 'pour-in top' design, cooks can keep mixing without the mess. So baking with help from younger kids becomes more about the cooking and less about the clean-up.

The idea for Ovation came when a Kenmore product designer and his daughter were making waffles using a traditional stand mixer and she asked, 'dad, why can't we just pour the ingredients right in the middle?' The talented Kenmore industria l design team then ran with the idea, solving the engineering challenges to perfect the 'pour-in top' design.

The Kenmore Elite Ovation also features:

Industry leading 5 year limited warranty

10 speeds driven by 500 watts of power to effortlessly whisk, whip, knead, and more

A high capacity 5-Qt. glass bowl and lid with an exclusive LED light for clear visibility

A tilt and glide feature for easy mobility on countertops

Exclusive accessories include: egg separator and grater, splash guard, easy-pour funnel, wire whisk, dough hook and flat beater

Lift handle for easy in-bowl access

Exclusive cookbook with 15 Kenmore recipes in-box

The Kenmore Elite Ovation stand-mixer makes a perfect wedding gift, housewarming gift or a stylish upgrade to any home chef's kitchen. For more information and to see videos of the Kenmore Ovation in action, go to sears.com/ovation.

