Kenmore Enters New Era With Major Appliance Launch and Expansion

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore, America's home solutions provider for more than 100 years, today announced the launch of an entire new line of major kitchen appliances. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand's revitalization and growth strategy.

"For over a century, Kenmore products have played an important role in the daily lives of American families," said Sri Solur, CEO, Brands, Kenmore. "We're building on that legacy with new, innovative appliances designed to meet the needs of the next generation of homeowners and making them more accessible no matter where they like to shop."

New range models boast features such as TurboBoil™ for faster food preparation, Steam and Self Clean for easier cleaning, and Air Fry (basket included) for healthier cooking options. True Convection technology uses a fan and a third heating element to preheat quickly and surround foods with hot air for consistent, even cooking on every rack.

New built-in dishwasher models feature a stainless-steel tub and door interior, including opening price point models. They also feature UltraWash®, using a trio of pressurized spray arms to blast dishes from every angle, cleaning with filtered, clean water throughout each cycle. The half-load options and EnergyStar® certification clean dishes while limiting environmental impact. EasyFlex™ Third Rack provides extra loading area for large utensils such as cooking spoons, spatulas, and chef's knives.

Higher-end models include SmartWash®, SmartDry®, and UltraWash® Filter System, providing an efficient, powerful clean with every cycle.

Ranges are available in gas or electric fuel sources. Dishwasher models are available in three finishes, white, black, and fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. Both are now available online with select national retailers.

New top-mount refrigeration models are expected later this month, with expanded model offerings beginning early 2024. Expanded cooking, dish, and refrigeration models will continue throughout 2024.

For information on available products, upcoming launches, and more visit www.kenmore.com.

About Kenmore
Kenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and the in-between. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment. 

For more information, visit www.kenmore.com or www.kenmore.com/press-kit/.

