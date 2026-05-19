Kenmore® Expands Home Environment Category with New Licensing Partnership with Airdog

Innovative collaboration brings advanced humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and air diffusers to more homes worldwide

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore®, a trusted leader in home appliances for over a century, announces a new licensing partnership with Airdog, a recognized innovator in clean air technology. This agreement designates Airdog as the official licensee for Kenmore-branded humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and air diffusers, further strengthening Kenmore's presence in the growing home environment category.

Airdog has built a strong reputation for pioneering patented technologies in air cleaning and purification, delivering high-performance solutions designed to improve indoor air quality while actualizing sustainability values through technical innovation. Through this partnership, Kenmore will leverage Airdog's technical expertise to introduce a new generation of products that enhance comfort, wellness, and air quality throughout the home.

"Kenmore has always stood for performance, reliability, and trust in the home. By collaborating with Airdog, an innovator in advanced air technologies, we're bringing together cutting-edge engineering and a legacy brand to deliver solutions that elevate everyday living."

Matthew Robbins, CEO KCD Brands.

"Partnering with a trusted legacy brand like Kenmore is an exciting milestone for Airdog. This collaboration highlights Kenmore's dedication to bringing top-tier products to market, while validating Airdog's role as a true disruptor and innovator in the compact appliance space. It is a highly synergistic partnership that prepares both brands for the present and the future."

Dr. Yan Zhang, CEO and President of Airdog International

This addition expands Kenmore's footprint beyond traditional appliances and deeper into the holistic home environment space. By broadening its product portfolio, Kenmore is extending its reach into new categories while reinforcing its commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality solutions that meet the needs of modern households.

This collaboration also supports Kenmore's broader growth strategy, expanding into new domestic and international markets, reaching more consumers, and increasing brand relevance across multiple touchpoints in the home. With Airdog's innovation and Kenmore's legacy of reliability, the partnership is positioned to accelerate adoption across diverse geographies and retail channels.

Together, Kenmore and Airdog aim to help consumers create healthier, more comfortable living spaces, room by room. From balancing humidity levels to enhancing ambient environments and improving overall air quality, the new product lineup will empower households to live worry-free and optimize comfort in every corner of their homes.

The Kenmore-branded home environment products developed through this partnership are expected to launch across key markets beginning in Q4 2026.

About Kenmore®

Kenmore is an industry-leading appliance brand with over 100 years of trusted performance. Known for delivering smart, reliable, and high-quality solutions, Kenmore continues to innovate across the home, helping consumers live better every day.

About Airdog

Airdog is a global leader in air purification technology, known for its patented filtration systems and commitment to innovation in air comfort solutions. The company focuses on delivering advanced products that improve indoor air quality and promote curated, health-focused living environments.

Media Contact: Kenmore Press Office

https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit

Samantha Martin

6464367711

[email protected]

SOURCE Kenmore®