Kenmore Is "More Than Appliances" with its Wide Offering for Amazon's July Prime Days

Kenmore

07 Jul, 2023

The Kenmore brand has been trusted in American homes for more than 100 years and is committed to expand that trust to every room of the house, showcasing its breadth with offers in several categories for the Amazon Prime Day event. 

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore, one of the world's longest-standing appliance makers, is showing its commitment to being your trusted brand throughout the home with its wide assortment lineup in Amazon's Prime Day July 11-12.

"We're so much more than appliances and our Amazon Prime Day offers do a great job showcasing in just how much of your home we are here to help make life simpler with quality, trusted performance, energy-efficient products," says Sri Solur, CEO. But you don't have to wait until Prime Day to start shopping some of these offers.

Discounts began as early as July 1, with savings on select washers and dryers. Starting July 5, shoppers can save on newly launched Air Purifiers and select floorcare. During the Prime Day Event July 11-12, Kenmore will have more than 100 items on promotion.

For all Kenmore products participating in the Prime Day deals, visit the Kenmore Brand Page on Amazon starting July 11th. Product availability may vary by location.

Top deals include:

About Kenmore

Kenmore is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. A trusted name in the home for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com or www.linkedin.com/company/kenmore-and-brands.

