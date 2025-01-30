Kenmore® to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovation and Design at KBIS 2025

Kenmore highlights its commitment to quality, design, and functionality at the premier kitchen and bath industry event

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore®, a leader in home appliances for over a century, is proud to announce its presence at the 2025 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), taking place from February 25th to 27th at The Las Vegas Convention Center. The Kenmore booth will serve as a cornerstone for the event, offering retail buyers, industry peers, and the press an immersive experience that embodies the brand's ethos of performance, quality, and reliability.

Located at Booth #W1745 in the West Hall, Kenmore's exhibit will showcase its latest collection of appliances, each crafted to meet the evolving needs of modern households. With a focus on functionality, sleek design, and superior performance, the featured products represent the brand's commitment to redefining how consumers interact with their kitchen.

Kenmore's Booth Highlights at KBIS 2025:

Interactive Displays : Visitors can engage with hands-on product demonstrations, showcasing cutting-edge features designed to enhance convenience and performance, such as: Accela Chill® cools items quickly to the same temperature as the refrigeration compartment with increased fan-forced cold air accelerating the cooling process Turbo Boil ® enables fast boiling with induction, electric, or gas range options Accela-Wash ® reduces laundry wash time by optimizing the wash, rinse and spin actions while also gently raising the wash temperature Cold Clean ® cleans clothes gently & completely while using up to 90% less energy* TotalFlex™ and EasyFlex™ third racks allow for 35% more loading area* for dishes, pots, & pans, while also making room for taller items on part of or for the entire 2nd rack

Whole Home Solutions : The latest collection highlights Kenmore's dedication to providing thoughtful, innovative solutions for throughout the home, to help consumers of all budgets cook, clean, and live better. This includes the announcement of a smart home management platform, designed for any home, any brand of appliance.

"Our booth at KBIS 2025 is more than just a showcase of our products—it's a celebration of the Kenmore legacy, our growing popularity, and our continued commitment to develop products that solve real problems," said Sri Solur, CEO at Kenmore. "We are excited to present our latest innovations and share how Kenmore continues to lead with thoughtful designs, advanced technology, and unparalleled quality."

The Kenmore booth is designed to facilitate direct, meaningful interactions between the brand and attendees. By combining stunning product displays with engaging demonstrations, Kenmore aims to foster connections that build trust, credibility, and excitement about the future of the brand.

Visit Kenmore at Booth #W1745 in the West Hall during KBIS 2025 to experience the latest in kitchen innovation. For more information about Kenmore's participation at KBIS, please visit https://www.kenmore.com/.

*According to EnergyStar.gov, water heating consumes about 90% of the energy it takes to operate a clothes washer.

About Kenmore

Kenmore® provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and more. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment.

