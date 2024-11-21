Kenmore Unveils 2024 Annual Holiday Gift Guide

Celebrate the season with innovative, practical, and giftable home solutions designed to

simplify life and inspire joy.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmore® , a trusted name in home appliances for over 100 years, is excited to announce the release of its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. This thoughtfully curated collection highlights Kenmore's top-rated products that combine innovation, style, and everyday convenience, making them the perfect presents for loved ones this holiday season.

The Kenmore 2024 Holiday Gift Guide features versatile and high-performing home solutions that cater to everyone on your list—from the cooking enthusiast to the pet owner, the coffee aficionado to the host with the most. With options that bring comfort, efficiency, and a touch of luxury, Kenmore is redefining what it means to give the gift of home this year.

Featured products from the 2024 Kenmore Holiday Gift Guide:

Kenmore Litening™ 24V Cordless Upright Vacuum: The power of an upright with the convenience of a stick vacuum

Kenmore 348e Desktop Air Purifier: Cleaner air for small spaces, with a built-in diffuser for a light scent

Kenmore SpotLite™ Go Portable Heated Carpet Cleaner: Lightweight, easy spot cleaning for those tough messes

Kenmore AquaLite™ 3-in-1 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner: mop and vacuum at the same time

Kenmore Front-Load Countertop Ice Maker: Up to 26 lbs of ice per day

Kenmore 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill: Stylish cooking on the go

Kenmore Espresso Machine with Grinder & Milk Frother: Coffeehouse-quality lattes & cappuccinos at home

Kenmore 6 Can Mini Refrigerator: Great for desktop soda storage or vanity makeup

"Our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide reflects Kenmore's commitment to creating meaningful products that enhance everyday life," said Meaghan Brown, Director of Marketing at Kenmore. "From stylish designs to innovative technology, these products bring convenience and joy at great prices, making them ideal gifts this holiday season."

Kenmore's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is available now, providing inspiration for every type of holiday shopper. To view the full guide and learn more about these innovative home solutions, visit https://www.kenmore.com/holiday .

About Kenmore

Kenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and more. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment.

For more information, visit www.kenmore.com .

