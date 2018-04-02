Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Kenna Security's channel partner program enables resellers and MSSPs to grow their businesses with a solution that solves a true pain point for their customers by giving them the ability to proactively manage risk, as opposed to reactive risk management solutions common in the market today. Led by Rick Kramer, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales and Alliances, Kenna is building a channel program that is globally consistent and supports many different routes to market while offering attractive benefits and training that encourage strong relationships and long-term commitments between Kenna and its partners.

Kenna is also focused on designing new certifications and developing guidance that enable its partners to easily go to market with alternative delivery methods, like managed security services, to bring the benefits of the Kenna Security Platform to their customers.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"A 5-star rating from CRN's Partner Program Guide is a testament to how seriously we are committed to fostering and growing our partner relationships and reinforces the value that Kenna delivers to help our partners grow their businesses," said Rick Kramer, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales and Alliances, Kenna Security. "Channel partnerships are an important area of focus and future growth for Kenna. We look forward to introducing more reward and support initiatives for partners as we continue to develop and improve our partner program."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical. For more information, visit kennasecurity.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kenna Security Contact:

Dan Mellinger

Kenna Security

415-572-0216

dan.mellinger@kennasecurity.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenna-security-given-5-star-rating-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300622364.html

SOURCE Kenna Security

Related Links

http://www.kennasecurity.com

