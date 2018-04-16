Kenna Security Honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with 2018 Infosec Awards

Fewer than 500 finalists were selected from a pool of 3,000 of the most respected information security products and services. Cyber Defense Magazine's panel of judges consists of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals who vote based on an independent review of companies and search for the more innovative companies with new and unique technologies.

Kenna Security received the awards for driving innovation in vulnerability management that enables enterprises to prioritize and proactively address the risks that pose the greatest threat. The Kenna Security Platform also enables security, IT, development, and business teams to align around a shared view of risk that helps them focus on what matters the most.

"We are thrilled to have won Cyber Defense Magazine's Infosec awards," said Tamir Hardof, vice president of marketing at Kenna Security. "These awards demonstrate the value and innovation that Kenna brings to our customers and further cements our position as a leader in proactive risk management."

"With Cybercrime continuing to gain momentum and the volume and velocity of cyberthreats increases, we are proud to honor Kenna Security as an award-winning innovator, offering a new approach to manage cyber risk and helping businesses align around security," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical. For more information, visit kennasecurity.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

