Kenna Security Named a 2018 'Best Place to Work' by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

"We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area," said Karim Toubba, CEO at Kenna Security. "At Kenna we have deep passion and creativity for solving one of today's most complex cybersecurity problems and we've instilled a culture of collaboration and trust. We know that employees are our best asset and also know that in order to solve difficult problems you must empower your people to achieve great things. We take great pride in our team and are excited for the recognition that this award brings."

Kenna recently completed its Series C round of funding with a $25 million investment led by Bessemer Venture Partners. In the past year, sales of the Kenna Security Platform more than doubled and Kenna's customer base grew by more than 60 percent. Kenna outgrew both of its main offices and moved staff to larger spaces in San Francisco and Chicago; Kenna also hired new staff in the UK to grow its presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Kenna Security leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks.

Companies that receive the "Best Places to Work" award are exclusively determined by each company's employees. Bay Area workers are asked to complete an assessment that rates their company on such values as trust in leadership, team dynamics, personal engagement and satisfaction of individual needs through great benefits and perks.

