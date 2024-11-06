Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Strong cash from operations of $46 million compared to $26 million in the prior year; free operating cash flow of $21 million compared to negative $3 million in the prior year

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024, with sales of $482 million compared to $492 million in the prior year quarter, and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.28 compared to $0.37 in the prior year quarter. The current quarter pre-tax results include a net benefit of $4 million, consisting of insurance proceeds offset by additional costs, related to the tornado that struck the Company's Rogers, Arkansas facility late in fiscal 2024, as well as certain tax-related items amounting to a benefit of approximately $3 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.29 in the current quarter compared to $0.41 in the prior year quarter.

"While we continue to generate strong cash flow from operations, softer market conditions in a number of our end markets have led sales to come in on the lower end of our expectations," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO. "We do, however, anticipate second quarter results in line with our historical sequential performance and we remain focused on the continued execution of the Value Creation Pillars we outlined last quarter: Delivering Growth, Continuous Improvement and Portfolio Optimization."

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Key Developments

Sales of $482 million decreased 2 percent from $492 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 2 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent, partially offset by a favorable business days effect of 1 percent.

During the quarter, the Company achieved incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $5 million from the previously announced action to streamline its cost structure. This action has delivered annualized run rate pre-tax savings of approximately $35 million. Restructuring and related charges of $1 million were recognized during the quarter in connection with the execution of this initiative compared to $4 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $36 million, or 7.5 percent margin, compared to $45 million, or 9.2 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower sales and production volumes within the Metal Cutting segment, higher wages and general inflation, and certain manufacturing costs within the Infrastructure segment, including temporary plant shutdowns for maintenance and process improvements. These factors were partially offset by lower raw material costs, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $5 million, a net benefit of $4 million consisting of insurance recoveries of $5 million received during the quarter, offset by charges of $1 million related to the tornado that struck the Rogers, Arkansas facility late in fiscal 2024, lower restructuring charges of approximately $3 million compared to the prior year quarter and higher sales volumes within the Infrastructure segment. Adjusted operating income was $37 million, or 7.6 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $49 million, or 9.9 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) for the quarter was 25.2 percent compared to 21.0 percent in the prior year quarter. The increase in the ETR year-over-year was primarily driven by prior year adjustments including a benefit of approximately $6 million from a change in unrecognized tax benefits that was partially offset by a $3 million settlement related to tax litigation in Italy. The current year quarter also includes a benefit of $1 million due to the favorable resolution of a tax dispute in India and geographical mix. Adjusted ETR was 25.1 percent in the current quarter, compared to 21.0 percent in the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date net cash flow from operating activities was $46 million compared to $26 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes and $5 million received from the favorable resolution of a tax dispute in India, partially offset by lower net income compared to the prior year period. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was $21 million compared to negative $3 million in the prior year period. The increase in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes, $5 million received from the favorable resolution of a tax dispute in India and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by lower net income compared to the prior year period.

The Company paid $16 million in cash dividends to Kennametal shareholders during the quarter. The Company has a long history of consistently paying dividends to shareholders since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1967.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 600 thousand shares of Kennametal common stock for $15 million under its current $200 million, three-year share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and the full year are as follows:

Quarterly Outlook:

Sales expected to be $480 - $500 million ; foreign exchange anticipated to be neutral compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024

- ; foreign exchange anticipated to be neutral compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024 Adjusted ETR is expected to be approximately 27.5 percent

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.20 - $0.30

Annual Outlook:

Sales expected to be $2.0 - $2.1 billion

- Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.30 - $1.70

- At the midpoint, improved operating performance offset by higher ETR and currency headwinds

Pricing actions expected to cover raw material costs, wages and general inflation

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $27 million

Adjusted ETR is expected to be approximately 27.5 percent

Free operating cash flow of greater than 125 percent of adjusted net income

Primary working capital as a percent of sales at approximately 30 percent by fiscal year-end

Capital spending expected to be approximately $110 million

The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $297 million decreased 4 percent from $308 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 4 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent, partially offset by a favorable business days effect of 2 percent. Operating income was $24 million, or 8.0 percent margin, compared to $32 million, or 10.4 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower sales and production volumes, higher wages and general inflation, and unfavorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $2 million. These factors were partially offset by lower raw material costs, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $4 million, lower restructuring charges of approximately $2 million compared to the prior year quarter and pricing. Adjusted operating income was $24 million, or 8.2 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $35 million, or 11.2 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure sales of $185 million increased 0.4 percent from $184 million in the prior year quarter, driven by organic sales growth of 1 percent, partially offset by an unfavorable business days effect of 1 percent. Operating income was $13 million, or 6.9 percent margin, compared to $14 million, or 7.4 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to certain manufacturing costs, including temporary plant shutdowns for maintenance and process improvements, and higher wages and general inflation. These factors were partially offset by a net benefit of $4 million consisting of insurance recoveries of $5 million received during the quarter, offset by charges of $1 million related to the tornado that struck the Rogers, Arkansas facility late in fiscal 2024, the favorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $1 million, lower restructuring charges of approximately $1 million compared to the prior year quarter and higher sales volumes. Adjusted operating income was $13 million, or 6.9 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $15 million, or 8.0 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2025 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at https://investors.kennametal.com/ - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block).

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023 Sales $ 481,948

$ 492,476 Cost of goods sold 330,939

329,578 Gross profit 151,009

162,898 Operating expense 111,653

111,649 Restructuring and other charges, net 611

3,086 Amortization of intangibles 2,718

3,045 Operating income 36,027

45,118 Interest expense 6,312

6,601 Other (income) expense, net (1,657)

89 Income before income taxes 31,372

38,428 Provision for income taxes 7,906

8,059 Net income 23,466

30,369 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,343

312 Net income attributable to Kennametal $ 22,123

$ 30,057 PER SHARE DATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS Basic earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.37 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 78,067

80,025 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 78,657

80,699

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,588

$ 127,971 Accounts receivable, net 282,464

302,810 Inventories 543,427

514,632 Other current assets 58,390

57,179 Total current assets 1,003,869

1,002,592 Property, plant and equipment, net 942,114

938,063 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 356,616

352,988 Other assets 219,330

210,115 Total assets $ 2,521,929

$ 2,503,758 LIABILITIES





Revolving and other lines of credit and notes payable $ 1,426

$ 1,377 Accounts payable 201,908

191,541 Other current liabilities 195,052

223,043 Total current liabilities 398,386

415,961 Long-term debt 596,182

595,980 Other liabilities 209,398

203,218 Total liabilities 1,203,966

1,215,159 KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,277,173

1,249,875 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 40,790

38,724 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,521,929

$ 2,503,758

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 23,466

30,369 Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operations:





Depreciation 30,839

30,461 Amortization 2,718

3,045 Stock-based compensation expense 7,937

8,696 Restructuring and other charges, net 611

3,087 Deferred income taxes (1,253)

(104) Gain on insurance recoveries (5,000)

— Other 1,742

5,623 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 26,605

17,937 Inventories (17,455)

(20,266) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22,270)

(32,555) Accrued income taxes 1,976

(11,676) Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (1,195)

(2,925) Other (2,975)

(5,981) Net cash flow provided by operating activities 45,746

25,711 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (24,748)

(31,799) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 93

3,048 Proceeds from insurance recoveries 4,693

— Other 9

27 Net cash flow used in investing activities (19,953)

(28,724) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net increase in notes payable —

7,212 Net increase in revolving and other lines of credit —

23,400 Purchase of capital stock (15,030)

(13,725) The effect of employee benefit and stock plans and dividend reinvestment (5,768)

(7,013) Cash dividends paid to Shareholders (15,582)

(15,935) Other 26

9 Net cash flow used in financing activities (36,354)

(6,052) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,178

(1,858) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,383)

(10,923) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,971

106,021 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 119,588

$ 95,098

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Sales:





Metal Cutting $ 296,900

$ 308,229 Infrastructure 185,048

184,247 Total sales $ 481,948

$ 492,476 Sales By Geographic Region:





Americas $ 237,727

$ 246,742 EMEA 145,934

148,709 Asia Pacific 98,287

97,025 Total sales $ 481,948

$ 492,476 Operating income:





Metal Cutting $ 23,822

$ 32,117 Infrastructure 12,734

13,644 Corporate (1) (529)

(643) Total operating income $ 36,027

$ 45,118 (1) Represents unallocated corporate expenses.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

In addition to reported results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the following financial highlight tables include, where appropriate, a reconciliation of adjusted results including: operating income and margin; ETR; net income attributable to Kennametal; diluted EPS; Metal Cutting operating income and margin; Infrastructure operating income and margin; FOCF; and consolidated and segment organic sales growth (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. For those adjustments that are presented 'net of tax', the tax effect of the adjustment can be derived by calculating the difference between the pre-tax and the post-tax adjustments presented. The tax effect on adjustments is calculated by preparing an overall tax calculation including the adjustments and then a tax calculation excluding the adjustments. The difference between these calculations results in the tax impact of the adjustments.

Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have available the same information that management uses to assess operating performance, determine compensation and assess the capital structure of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures used by management may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the disclosures below.

Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the second quarter and full fiscal year of 2025 have not been provided, including but not limited to: FOCF, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted ETR and primary working capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measures are net cash flow from operating activities, operating income, net income attributable to Kennametal, EPS, ETR and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities), respectively. Primary working capital is defined as accounts receivable, net plus inventories, net minus accounts payable. Because the non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors - including, but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, the tax impact of the items above and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters - reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents and per share data) Sales Operating

income ETR Net

income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 481,948 36,027 25.2 % $ 22,123 $ 0.28 Reported operating margin

7.5 %





Restructuring and related charges — 626 22.2 487 0.01 Differences in projected annual tax rates — — (22.3) 14 — Adjusted results $ 481,948 $ 36,653 25.1 % $ 22,624 $ 0.29 Adjusted operating margin

7.6 %





(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED)

Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 296,900 $ 23,822 $ 185,048 $ 12,734 Reported operating margin

8.0 %

6.9 % Restructuring and related charges — 646 — (20) Adjusted results $ 296,900 $ 24,468 $ 185,048 $ 12,714 Adjusted operating margin

8.2 %

6.9 %

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents and per share data) Sales Operating

income ETR Net

income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 492,476 45,118 21.0 % $ 30,057 $ 0.37 Reported operating margin

9.2 %





Restructuring and related charges — 3,694 9.5 3,391 0.04 Differences in projected annual tax rates — — (9.5) (444) — Adjusted results $ 492,476 $ 48,812 21.0 % $ 33,004 $ 0.41 Adjusted operating margin

9.9 %





(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 308,229 $ 32,117 $ 184,247 $ 13,644 Reported operating margin

10.4 %

7.4 % Restructuring and related charges — 2,539 — 1,155 Adjusted results $ 308,229 $ 34,656 $ 184,247 $ 14,799 Adjusted operating margin

11.2 %

8.0 %

Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF)

FOCF is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) less capital expenditures plus proceeds from disposals of fixed assets. Management considers FOCF to be an important indicator of the Company's cash generating capability because it better represents cash generated from operations that can be used for dividends, debt repayment, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions) and other investing and financing activities.

FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2024

2023 Net cash flow provided by operating activities

$ 45,746

$ 25,711 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(24,748)

(31,799) Disposals of property, plant and equipment

93

3,048 Free operating cash flow

$ 21,091

$ (3,040)

Organic Sales Growth (Decline)

Organic sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales growth (decline) (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) excluding the effects of acquisitions, divestitures, business days and foreign currency exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Management reports organic sales growth (decline) at the consolidated and segment levels.

ORGANIC SALES (DECLINE) GROWTH (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Metal Cutting

Infrastructure

Total Organic sales (decline) growth

(4) %

1 %

(2) % Foreign currency exchange effect (3)

(2)

—

(1) Business days effect (4)

2

(1)

1 Sales decline

(4) %

— %

(2) %



(3) Foreign currency exchange effect is calculated by dividing the difference between current period sales and current period sales at prior period foreign exchange rates by prior period sales. (4) Business days effect is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in weighted average working days (based on mix of sales by country) by prior period weighted average working days.

