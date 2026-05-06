Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Sales of $593 million increased 22 percent and 19 percent on a reported and organic basis, respectively

Operating income of $79 million and adjusted operating income of $82 million, up 80 percent and 64 percent, respectively

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.75 and adjusted EPS of $0.77, up 85 percent and 65 percent, respectively

Company raises annual sales and adjusted EPS Outlook

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"Our third quarter results exceeded the high end of our sales and adjusted EPS Outlook, primarily due to the unprecedented rise in tungsten pricing and stronger volume," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO.

Chowbey added: "Our team is advancing volume momentum from improving end markets, pursuing share gains through growth initiatives, and executing on opportunities in a dynamic tungsten market. Additionally, we are actively managing our tungsten supply chain and executing our strategy to drive long-term shareholder value."

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Sales of $593 million increased 22 percent from $486 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic sales growth of 19 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 5 percent, partially offset by a divestiture effect of 2 percent.

Operating income was $79 million, or 13.4 percent margin, compared to $44 million, or 9.1 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was driven by the favorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs of approximately $39 million within the Infrastructure segment, pricing and tariff surcharges within the Metal Cutting segment, higher sales and production volumes, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $7 million, favorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $4 million and a decrease in restructuring and related charges of approximately $3 million. These factors were partially offset by higher compensation costs, tariffs and general inflation, the net effect of approximately $8 million from a normalized advanced manufacturing production credit under the Inflation Reduction Act in the current quarter within the Infrastructure segment, and higher raw material costs in the Metal Cutting segment. Adjusted operating income was $82 million, or 13.8 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $50 million, or 10.3 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date net cash flow from operating activities was $70 million compared to $130 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes including an increase in inventory largely due to the unprecedented rise in tungsten prices, partially offset by higher net income in the current year period. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was $18 million compared to $63 million in the prior year period. The decrease in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes including an increase in inventory, partially offset by higher net income and lower net capital expenditures in the current year period.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for sales and adjusted EPS for the full fiscal year 2026 are as follows:

Sales expected to be $2.33 - $2.35 billion

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.75 - $4.00

The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $358 million increased 18 percent from $304 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic sales growth of 12 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 6 percent. Operating income was $38 million, or 10.7 percent margin, compared to $25 million, or 8.2 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was driven by pricing and tariff surcharges, higher sales and production volumes, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $5 million, favorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $3 million and a decrease in restructuring and related charges of approximately $2 million. These factors were partially offset by higher compensation costs, tariffs and general inflation and higher raw material costs. Adjusted operating income was $40 million, or 11.2 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $29 million, or 9.6 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure sales of $235 million increased 29 percent from $182 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic sales growth of 30 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 4 percent, partially offset by a divestiture effect of 5 percent. Operating income was $42 million, or 18.1 percent margin, compared to $19 million, or 10.7 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was driven by the favorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs of approximately $39 million and incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $2 million. These factors were partially offset by the net effect of approximately $8 million from a normalized advanced manufacturing production credit under the Inflation Reduction Act in the current quarter, higher compensation costs and general inflation. Adjusted operating income was $43 million, or 18.3 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $21 million, or 11.5 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2026 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at https://investors.kennametal.com/ - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block).

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. For example, statements about Kennametal's outlook for sales and adjusted EPS for the full year of fiscal 2026 and our expectations regarding future growth and financial performance are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current knowledge, expectations and estimates that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, our actual results could vary materially from our current expectations. There are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. They include: uncertainties related to changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of increased inflation, tariffs, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia; the conflicts in the Middle East; other economic recession; our ability to achieve all anticipated benefits of restructuring initiatives; Commercial Excellence growth initiatives, Operational Excellence initiatives, our foreign operations and international markets, such as currency exchange rates, different regulatory environments, trade barriers, exchange controls, and social and political instability, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including environmental, health and safety regulations; potential for future goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our ability to protect and defend our intellectual property; continuity of information technology infrastructure; competition; our ability to retain our management and employees; demands on management resources; availability and cost of the raw materials we use to manufacture our products, including tungsten; product liability claims; integrating acquisitions and achieving the expected savings and synergies; global or regional catastrophic events; demand for and market acceptance of our products; business divestitures; energy costs; commodity prices; labor relations; and implementation of environmental remediation matters. Many of these risks and other risks are more fully described in Kennametal's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026

2025 2026

2025 Sales $ 592,585

$ 486,399 $ 1,620,084

$ 1,450,398 Cost of goods sold 384,607

330,034 1,083,686

997,993 Gross profit 207,978

156,365 536,398

452,405 Operating expense 124,046

104,013 353,377

324,975 Restructuring and other charges, net 2,115

5,589 6,232

7,535 Amortization of intangibles 2,387

2,703 7,138

8,142 Operating income 79,430

44,060 169,651

111,753 Interest expense 6,264

6,213 18,539

18,705 Other income, net (6,546)

(5,454) (10,964)

(8,589) Income before income taxes 79,712

43,301 162,076

101,637 Provision for income taxes 18,589

10,219 41,124

26,052 Net income 61,123

33,082 120,952

75,585 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,894

1,600 5,540

4,052 Net income attributable to Kennametal $ 58,229

$ 31,482 $ 115,412

$ 71,533 PER SHARE DATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS

Basic earnings per share $ 0.76

$ 0.41 $ 1.51

$ 0.92 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75

$ 0.41 $ 1.49

$ 0.91 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 76,264

77,037 76,195

77,614 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 77,758

77,651 77,231

78,208

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,850

$ 140,540 Accounts receivable, net 334,429

295,401 Inventories 747,346

538,237 Other current assets 89,452

65,092 Total current assets 1,278,077

1,039,270 Property, plant and equipment, net 857,911

919,914 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 340,231

349,935 Other assets 254,528

236,293 Total assets $ 2,730,747

$ 2,545,412 LIABILITIES





Revolving and other lines of credit and notes payable $ 16,750

$ 977 Accounts payable 263,068

195,929 Other current liabilities 256,251

225,423 Total current liabilities 536,069

422,329 Long-term debt 597,394

596,788 Other liabilities 198,912

201,647 Total liabilities 1,332,375

1,220,764 KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,354,734

1,283,979 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 43,638

40,669 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,730,747

$ 2,545,412

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 120,952

$ 75,585 Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operations:





Depreciation 100,441

93,279 Amortization 7,138

8,142 Stock-based compensation expense 26,015

18,329 Restructuring and other charges, net 6,232

7,535 Deferred income taxes (2,394)

(1,917) Gain on insurance recoveries —

(7,500) Other 1,976

817 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (42,512)

10,516 Inventories (215,973)

(41,269) Other current assets (25,328)

(1,398) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 101,717

(14,140) Accrued income taxes 2,723

(11,668) Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (840)

(5,023) Other (10,466)

(1,558) Net cash flow provided by operating activities 69,681

129,730 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (53,680)

(67,506) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 1,662

460 Proceeds from insurance recoveries —

7,193 Other 391

(202) Net cash flow used in investing activities (51,627)

(60,055) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net increase in notes payable 360

944 Net increase in revolving and other lines of credit 15,300

10,200 Purchase of capital stock (10,068)

(55,081) The effect of employee benefit and stock plans and dividend reinvestment (7,954)

(6,570) Cash dividends paid to Shareholders (45,605)

(46,604) Other (2,181)

(915) Net cash flow used in financing activities (50,148)

(98,026) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,596)

(2,153) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (33,690)

(30,504) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 140,540

127,971 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 106,850

$ 97,467

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025 2026

2025 Sales:











Metal Cutting $ 357,907

$ 304,349 $ 999,591

$ 899,035 Infrastructure 234,678

182,050 620,493

551,363 Total sales $ 592,585

$ 486,399 $ 1,620,084

$ 1,450,398 Sales By Geographic Region:











Americas $ 298,272

$ 240,361 $ 811,035

$ 713,341 EMEA 173,991

151,262 483,553

442,689 Asia Pacific 120,322

94,776 325,496

294,368 Total sales $ 592,585

$ 486,399 $ 1,620,084

$ 1,450,398 Operating income:











Metal Cutting $ 38,125

$ 24,900 $ 89,447

$ 65,308 Infrastructure 42,471

19,423 82,512

47,770 Corporate (1) (1,166)

(263) (2,308)

(1,325) Total operating income $ 79,430

$ 44,060 $ 169,651

$ 111,753

(1) Represents unallocated corporate expenses.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

In addition to reported results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the following financial highlight tables include, where appropriate, a reconciliation of adjusted results including: operating income and margin; net income attributable to Kennametal; diluted EPS; Metal Cutting operating income and margin; Infrastructure operating income and margin; FOCF; and consolidated and segment organic sales growth (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. For those adjustments that are presented 'net of tax', the tax effect of the adjustment can be derived by calculating the difference between the pre-tax and the post-tax adjustments presented. The tax effect on adjustments is calculated by preparing an overall tax calculation including the adjustments and then a tax calculation excluding the adjustments. The difference between these calculations results in the tax impact of the adjustments.

Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have available the same information that management uses to assess operating performance, determine compensation and assess the capital structure of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures used by management may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the disclosures below.

Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the full fiscal year of 2026 have not been provided, including but not limited to, adjusted EPS. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted EPS. Because the non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors - including, but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, the tax impact of the items above and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters - reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents and per share data) Sales Operating

income Net

income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 592,585 $ 79,430 $ 58,229 $ 0.75 Reported operating margin

13.4 %



Restructuring and related charges — 2,391 1,976 0.02 Differences in projected annual tax rates — — 30 — Adjusted results $ 592,585 $ 81,821 $ 60,235 $ 0.77 Adjusted operating margin

13.8 %





(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 (UNAUDITED)

Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 357,907 $ 38,125 $ 234,678 $ 42,471 Reported operating margin

10.7 %

18.1 % Restructuring and related charges — 1,948 — 443 Adjusted results $ 357,907 $ 40,073 $ 234,678 $ 42,914 Adjusted operating margin

11.2 %

18.3 %

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents and per share data) Sales Operating

income Net

income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 486,399 $ 44,060 $ 31,482 $ 0.41 Reported operating margin

9.1 %



Restructuring and related charges — 5,840 4,709 0.06 Differences in projected annual tax rates — — 146 — Adjusted results $ 486,399 $ 49,900 $ 36,337 $ 0.47 Adjusted operating margin

10.3 %





(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED)

Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 304,349 $ 24,900 $ 182,050 $ 19,423 Reported operating margin

8.2 %

10.7 % Restructuring and related charges — 4,320 — 1,520 Adjusted results $ 304,349 $ 29,220 $ 182,050 $ 20,943 Adjusted operating margin

9.6 %

11.5 %

Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF)

FOCF is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) less capital expenditures plus proceeds from disposals of fixed assets. Management considers FOCF to be an important indicator of the Company's cash generating capability because it better represents cash generated from operations that can be used for dividends, debt repayment, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions) and other investing and financing activities.

FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands)

2026

2025 Net cash flow provided by operating activities

$ 69,681

$ 129,730 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(53,680)

(67,506) Disposals of property, plant and equipment

1,662

460 Free operating cash flow

$ 17,663

$ 62,684

Organic Sales Growth

Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales growth (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) excluding the effects of acquisitions, divestitures, business days and foreign currency exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Management reports organic sales growth at the consolidated and segment levels.

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Metal Cutting

Infrastructure

Total Organic sales growth

12 %

30 %

19 % Foreign currency exchange effect (3)

6

4

5 Business days effect (4)

—

—

— Divestiture effect (5)

—

(5)

(2) Sales growth

18 %

29 %

22 %

(3) Foreign currency exchange effect is calculated by dividing the difference between current period sales and current period sales at prior period foreign exchange rates by prior period sales. (4) Business days effect is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in weighted average working days (based on mix of sales by country) by prior period weighted average working days. (5) Divestiture effect is calculated by dividing prior period sales attributable to divested businesses by prior period sales.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.