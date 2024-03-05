Kennametal Announces Strategic Partnership with CAM Software Leader ModuleWorks for Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has joined ModuleWorks' Strategic Partner Program. This program is a collective commitment to driving intelligent and integrated digital manufacturing solutions. Kennametal joins a variety of industry leaders in this program, such as Mitsubishi Electric, AutoDesk, PTC and DMG Mori, among others.

Joining the Strategic Partner Program supports Kennametal's strategic growth initiatives, especially improving service to small and medium General Engineering shops and builds on the company's capabilities for online tool selection, simulation and tooling packages.

"This partnership combines our robust application knowledge and materials science expertise with ModuleWorks' industry-leading software to deliver solutions that are technologically advanced and user-friendly, further supporting the evolving needs of our customers," said Sanjay Chowbey, President of Metal Cutting.

Kennametal's focus on the CAM market also addresses customer challenges, including the evolving workforce, creating a greater need for technical support helping customers machine with greater precision and efficiency while effectively reducing costs.

Dr. Yavuz Murtezaoglu, Founder and Managing Director of ModuleWorks added, "We are excited to welcome Kennametal to the Strategic Partner Program. The program gives solution providers the software development resources they need to empower their digitalization strategies and collectively advance automation in the manufacturing industry. As a cutting tool manufacturer, Kennametal extends the variety of partners in the program, thereby further driving the digitalization initiative in the industry."

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About ModuleWorks

ModuleWorks is the leading software component provider for the digital manufacturing industry. With over 200 employees and 1500 person-years of software development, ModuleWorks' expertise in toolpath creation and simulation is recognized throughout the industry and its software components are already optimizing the performance and quality of over 500,000 installed seats of CAD/CAM and CNC software around the world. From standard products to exclusive development projects, ModuleWorks helps companies to bring their vision of Industry 4.0 to life. With its comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge software components, ModuleWorks enables its customers to optimize their CAD/CAM solutions and connect to CNC/MTB systems to increase their competitiveness and help them Get There Faster.

