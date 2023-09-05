Kennametal Joins NASCAR Competition Partner Program

Bringing cutting-edge solutions to Next Gen car development

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it is a new NASCAR Competition Partner, a program developed by the global auto racing company to highlight the innovations of the highest-quality auto performance suppliers. As a contributing company in the program, Kennametal will supply its industry-leading portfolio of precision metal cutting solutions for use in the further development of NASCAR's Next Gen cars.

"Kennametal is led by innovation and driven by forward thinking, so teaming up with the world's most recognized racing brand to deliver next generation solutions just makes sense," said Sanjay Chowbey, President of the Metal Cutting Segment at Kennametal. "Our legacy in the automotive industry is well-established, and as a NASCAR Competition Partner, we can connect with new audiences and further showcase our capabilities."

NASCAR's research and development engineers will have access to Kennametal's catalog of metal cutting solutions for use in their Concord, North Carolina facility with a collaborative goal of developing creative new solutions that further accelerate the Next Gen Car initiative.

Kennametal's recognition as a Competition Partner reinforces the power and reliability of its innovative, industry-leading metal cutting tools while expanding its reach within the motorsports industry to support the needs of different racing teams, engineers and other partners in NASCAR's Competition Partner program.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

