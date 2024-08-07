Kennametal Reports Fiscal 2024 and Fourth Quarter Results

Q4 earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.47 compared to $0.45 in the prior year quarter

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today announced fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.47, compared to $0.45 in the prior year quarter. The current quarter adjusted EPS was $0.49, compared to $0.51 in the prior year quarter. For fiscal 2024, the Company reported EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.46 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $1.50 in the current year, compared to $1.52 in the prior year.

"Thanks to the hard work and diligence of our global team, we delivered a strong finish in fiscal year 2024 despite persistent market softness, foreign exchange headwinds and a natural disaster affecting our facility in Arkansas. We successfully met our revenue and EPS outlook and generated $277 million in cash from operations, the highest as a percent of sales in over 25 years," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO.

He continued, "I recently shared with our team the three Value Creation Pillars that will be guiding us in fiscal 2025 and beyond - Delivering Growth, Continuous Improvement and Portfolio Optimization. I'm confident that our work across these pillars will help us deliver above-market growth, expand margins, improve customer service and increase return on invested capital."

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Key Developments

Sales of $543 million decreased 1 percent from $550 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent and an organic sales decline of 1 percent, partially offset by a favorable business days effect of 2 percent.

During the quarter, the Company achieved restructuring savings of approximately $7 million from the previously announced action to streamline its cost structure while continuing to invest in its high-return Commercial and Operational Excellence initiatives. This action delivered annualized run rate pre-tax savings of approximately $33 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Restructuring and related charges of $2 million were recognized during the quarter in connection with the execution of this initiative, partially offset by $1 million of reversals.

Operating income was $61 million, or 11.3 percent margin, compared with $56 million, or 10.2 percent margin, in the same quarter last year. The increase in operating income was primarily due to lower raw material costs, restructuring savings of approximately $7 million, lower restructuring and related charges of approximately $5 million and pricing. These factors were partially offset by lower sales and production volumes, higher wages and general inflation, charges of approximately $4 million, consisting of repairs and impairments of fixed assets and inventory due to the tornado that affected the Company's Rogers, Arkansas facility during the quarter, and unfavorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $2 million. The Company is continuing to work with its insurance provider to finalize a claim for insurance recoveries related to the tornado. Adjusted operating income was $63 million, or 11.5 percent margin, compared with $63 million, or 11.4 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) was 30.7 percent and the adjusted ETR was 29.3 percent, compared to a reported ETR of 19.9 percent and an adjusted ETR of 19.7 percent in the prior year quarter. The increase in the ETR year-over-year was primarily driven by unfavorable geographical mix and prior year adjustments related to valuation allowances against deferred tax assets that did not repeat in the current year quarter.

Reported EPS in the current quarter includes restructuring and related charges of $0.01 per share and differences in projected annual tax rates of $0.01 per share. Reported EPS in the prior year quarter includes restructuring and related charges of $0.06 per share.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 857 thousand shares of Kennametal common stock for $22 million under its share repurchase program. Inception-to-date the Company has repurchased 7.3 million shares of common stock for $200 million; completing the initial share repurchase program. As previously announced, in February 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized an additional $200 million, three-year share repurchase program that is in place for fiscal 2025.

The Company paid $16 million in cash dividends to Kennametal shareholders during the quarter. The Company has a long history of consistently paying dividends to shareholders since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1967.

Fiscal 2024 Key Developments

Sales of $2,047 million decreased 2 percent from $2,078 million in the prior year, reflecting an organic sales decline of 1 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent.

Operating income was $170 million, or 8.3 percent margin, compared with $192 million, or 9.3 percent margin, in the prior year. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower sales and production volumes, higher wages and general inflation, higher restructuring and related charges of approximately $6 million, charges of approximately $4 million, consisting of repairs and impairments of fixed assets and inventory due to the tornado that affected the Company's Rogers, Arkansas facility during the fourth quarter, and unfavorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $2 million. These factors were partially offset by pricing, restructuring benefits of approximately $21 million and lower raw material costs. Adjusted operating income was $183 million, or 8.9 percent margin, compared with $199 million, or 9.6 percent margin, in the prior year.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) was 21.3 percent and the adjusted ETR was 20.9 percent, compared to a reported ETR of 22.7 percent and an adjusted ETR of 22.5 percent in the prior year. The year-over-year change in the effective tax rate is primarily due to current year adjustments that include a $7.8 million benefit related to a tax rate change in Switzerland, a $6.2 million benefit related to a change in unrecognized tax benefits, a $3.1 million charge to settle the Italian tax litigation, prior year adjustments related to valuation allowances against deferred tax assets, a benefit to adjust a deferred tax asset associated with tax reform in Switzerland and geographical mix.

Reported EPS in the current year includes restructuring and related charges of $0.13 per share. Reported EPS in the prior year includes restructuring and related charges of $0.06 per share.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in fiscal 2024 was $277 million compared to $258 million in the prior year. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes including improved inventory levels, partially offset by lower net income compared to the prior year. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) was $175 million compared to $169 million in the prior year. The increase in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes, including improved inventory levels, partially offset by higher capital expenditures and lower net income compared to the prior year. FOCF was 146 percent of adjusted net income in fiscal 2024.

In fiscal 2024, Kennametal continued its focus on delivering shareholder value by returning $129 million to the shareholders through $65.4 million in share repurchases and $63.4 million in dividends, while investing $108 million in capital expenditures.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and the full year are as follows:

Quarterly Outlook:

Sales expected to be $480 - $500 million ; foreign exchange anticipated to be a headwind of 1 percent compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024

- ; foreign exchange anticipated to be a headwind of 1 percent compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024 Adjusted ETR is expected to be approximately 27.5 percent

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.20 - $0.30

Annual Outlook:

Sales expected to be $2.0 - $2.1 billion

- Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.30 - $1.70

- At the midpoint, improved operating performance offset by higher ETR and currency headwinds

Pricing actions expected to cover raw material costs, wages and general inflation

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $27 million

Adjusted ETR is expected to be approximately 27.5 percent

Free operating cash flow of greater than 125 percent of adjusted net income

Primary working capital as a percent of sales at approximately 30 percent by fiscal year-end

Capital spending expected to be approximately $110 million

The Company will provide more details regarding its fiscal 2025 assumptions during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $335 million decreased 1 percent from $337 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent, partially offset by a favorable business days effect of 1 percent. Operating income was $44 million, or 13.2 percent margin, compared to $37 million, or 11.0 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to pricing, restructuring savings of approximately $5 million, lower restructuring and related charges of approximately $5 million and lower raw material costs. These factors were partially offset by lower sales and production volumes, higher wages and general inflation and unfavorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $2 million. Adjusted operating income was $45 million, or 13.4 percent margin, compared to $43 million, or 12.6 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure sales of $209 million decreased 2 percent from $213 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 2 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent, partially offset by a favorable business days effect of 1 percent. Operating income was $18 million, or 8.5 percent margin, compared to $19 million, or 9.0 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to charges of approximately $4 million, consisting of repairs and impairments of fixed assets and inventory due to the tornado that affected the Company's Rogers, Arkansas facility during the quarter, lower production volumes, higher wages and general inflation and unfavorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $1 million. These factors were partially offset by the favorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs, restructuring savings of approximately $2 million, an advanced manufacturing production credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of approximately $1 million and lower restructuring and related charges of approximately $1 million. Adjusted operating income was $18 million, or 8.7 percent margin, compared to $20 million, or 9.6 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2024.

The Company will discuss its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results in a live webcast at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at https://investors.kennametal.com/ - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block).

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales $ 543,308

$ 550,234

$ 2,046,899

$ 2,078,184 Cost of goods sold 371,972

374,568

1,419,806

1,431,745 Gross profit 171,336

175,666

627,093

646,439 Operating expense 105,486

109,983

433,161

437,292 Restructuring and other charges, net 1,568

6,605

12,152

4,106 Amortization of intangibles 2,883

3,148

11,557

12,624 Operating income 61,399

55,930

170,223

192,417 Interest expense 6,247

7,097

26,472

28,496 Other (income) expense, net (25)

1,716

(699)

4,300 Income before income taxes 55,177

47,117

144,450

159,621 Provision for income taxes 16,944

9,377

30,809

36,255 Net income 38,233

37,740

113,641

123,366 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,052

1,314

4,318

4,907 Net income attributable to Kennametal $ 37,181

$ 36,426

$ 109,323

$ 118,459 PER SHARE DATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS







Basic earnings per share $ 0.47

$ 0.45

$ 1.38

$ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47

$ 0.45

$ 1.37

$ 1.46 Dividends per share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.80

$ 0.80 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 78,585

80,305

79,390

80,803 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 79,367

81,091

79,965

81,402

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,971

$ 106,021 Accounts receivable, net 302,810

307,313 Inventories 514,632

557,630 Other current assets 57,179

55,825 Total current assets 1,002,592

1,026,789 Property, plant and equipment, net 938,063

969,068 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 352,988

362,715 Other assets 210,115

188,662 Total assets $ 2,503,758

$ 2,547,234 LIABILITIES





Revolving and other lines of credit and notes payable to banks $ 1,377

$ 689 Accounts payable 191,541

203,341 Other current liabilities 223,043

229,945 Total current liabilities 415,961

433,975 Long-term debt 595,980

595,172 Other liabilities 203,218

203,919 Total liabilities 1,215,159

1,233,066 KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,249,875

1,275,447 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 38,724

38,721 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,503,758

$ 2,547,234

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 2024

2023 Outside Sales:











Metal Cutting $ 334,544

$ 336,852 $ 1,280,781

$ 1,269,765 Infrastructure 208,764

213,382 766,118

808,419 Total sales $ 543,308

$ 550,234 $ 2,046,899

$ 2,078,184 Sales By Geographic Region:











Americas $ 274,399

$ 271,510 $ 1,012,969

$ 1,044,764 EMEA 162,663

168,449 628,536

605,995 Asia Pacific 106,246

110,275 405,394

427,425 Total sales $ 543,308

$ 550,234 $ 2,046,899

$ 2,078,184 Operating Income:











Metal Cutting $ 44,120

$ 37,170 $ 132,573

$ 135,763 Infrastructure 17,836

19,214 39,857

59,757 Corporate (1) (557)

(454) (2,207)

(3,103) Total operating income $ 61,399

$ 55,930 $ 170,223

$ 192,417

(1) Represents unallocated corporate expenses.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

In addition to reported results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the following financial highlight tables include, where appropriate, a reconciliation of adjusted results including: operating income and margin; ETR; net income attributable to Kennametal; diluted EPS; Metal Cutting operating income and margin; Infrastructure operating income and margin; FOCF; and consolidated and segment organic sales growth (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. Adjustments for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 include restructuring and related charges. Adjustments for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 include restructuring and related charges. For those adjustments that are presented 'net of tax', the tax effect of the adjustment can be derived by calculating the difference between the pre-tax and the post-tax adjustments presented. The tax effect on adjustments is calculated by preparing an overall tax calculation including the adjustments and then a tax calculation excluding the adjustments. The difference between these calculations results in the tax impact of the adjustments.

Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have available the same information that management uses to assess operating performance, determine compensation and assess the capital structure of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures used by management may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the disclosures below.

Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the first quarter and full fiscal year of 2025 have not been provided, including but not limited to: FOCF, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted ETR and primary working capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measures are net cash flow from operating activities, operating income, net income attributable to Kennametal, ETR and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities), respectively. Primary working capital is defined as accounts receivable, net plus inventories, net minus accounts payable. Because the non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors - including, but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, the tax impact of the items above and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters - reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income ETR Net income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 543,308 $ 61,399 30.7 % $ 37,181 $ 0.47 Reported margins

11.3 %





Restructuring and related charges — 1,181 10.1 1,061 0.01 Differences in projected annual tax rates — — (11.5) 538 0.01 Adjusted results $ 543,308 $ 62,580 29.3 % $ 38,780 $ 0.49 Adjusted margins

11.5 %







(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED)

Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating income Reported results $ 334,544 $ 44,120 $ 208,764 $ 17,836 Reported operating margin

13.2 %

8.5 % Restructuring and related charges — 795 — 386 Adjusted results $ 334,544 $ 44,915 $ 208,764 $ 18,222 Adjusted operating margin

13.4 %

8.7 %

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income ETR Net income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 550,234 $ 55,930 19.9 % $ 36,426 $ 0.45 Reported margins

10.2 %





Restructuring and related charges — 6,605 18.6 5,226 0.06 Differences in projected annual tax rates — — (18.8) 25 — Adjusted results $ 550,234 $ 62,535 19.7 % $ 41,677 $ 0.51 Adjusted margins

11.4 %







(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Metal Cutting Infrastructure (in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Reported results $ 336,852 $ 37,170 $ 213,382 $ 19,214 Reported operating margin

11.0 %

9.0 % Restructuring and related charges — 5,341 — 1,275 Adjusted results $ 336,852 $ 42,511 $ 213,382 $ 20,489 Adjusted operating margin

12.6 %

9.6 %

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Net income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 2,046,899 $ 170,223 $ 109,323 $ 1.37 Reported operating margin

8.3 %



Restructuring and related charges — 12,372 10,394 0.13 Adjusted results $ 2,046,899 $ 182,595 $ 119,717 $ 1.50 Adjusted operating margin

8.9 %





(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except percents) Sales Operating

income Net income(2) Diluted EPS Reported results $ 2,078,184 $ 192,417 $ 118,459 $ 1.46 Reported operating margin

9.3 %



Restructuring and related charges — 6,605 5,226 0.06 Adjusted results $ 2,078,184 $ 199,022 $ 123,685 $ 1.52 Adjusted operating margin

9.6 %





(2) Attributable to Kennametal.

Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF)

FOCF is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as cash provided by operations (which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) less capital expenditures plus proceeds from disposals of fixed assets. Management considers FOCF to be an important indicator of the Company's cash generating capability because it better represents cash generated from operations that can be used for dividends, debt repayment, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions) and other investing and financing activities.

FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 277,108

$ 257,945 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (107,561)

(94,385) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 5,425

5,029 Free operating cash flow $ 174,972

$ 168,589

Organic Sales Growth (Decline)

Organic sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales growth (decline) (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, business days and foreign currency exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Management reports organic sales growth (decline) at the consolidated and segment levels.

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)





THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Metal Cutting

Infrastructure

Total Organic sales decline

— %

(2) %

(1) % Foreign currency exchange effect(3)

(2)

(1)

(2) Business days effect(4)

1

1

2 Sales decline

(1) %

(2) %

(1) %

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Total Organic sales decline

(1) % Foreign currency exchange effect(3)

(1) Sales decline

(2) %

(3) Foreign currency exchange effect is calculated by dividing the difference between current period sales and current period sales at prior period foreign exchange rates by prior period sales. (4) Business days effect is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in weighted average working days (based on mix of sales by country) by prior period weighted average working days.

SOURCE Kennametal