Kennametal to Attend Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
Oct 31, 2019, 16:00 ET
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago.
Details of the conference are as follows:
When: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Attendees: Chris Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer
Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations
Presentation: The presentation for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.kennametal.com on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2019. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
Share this article