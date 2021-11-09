Kennametal to Attend Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

            When:  

Wednesday, November 10, 2021


            Attendees:  

Chris Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated approximately $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

