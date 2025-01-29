Kennametal to Attend Barclays 42nd Annual Industrial Select Conference

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

Jan 29, 2025, 06:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Barclays 42nd Annual Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida.

Details of the conference are as follows:

            When:           

Wednesday, February 19, 2025


            Attendees:   

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Appoints Faisal Hamadi as President of Infrastructure Segment

