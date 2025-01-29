Kennametal to Attend Barclays 42nd Annual Industrial Select Conference
News provided byKennametal Inc.
Jan 29, 2025, 06:30 ET
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Barclays 42nd Annual Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida.
Details of the conference are as follows:
|
When:
|
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
|
Attendees:
|
Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
About Kennametal
With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
SOURCE Kennametal Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article