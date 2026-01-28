Kennametal to Attend Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

Kennametal Inc.

Jan 28, 2026, 06:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference in Miami.

Details of the conference are as follows:

     When:

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

     Attendees:

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

Christopher Wiker, Senior Finance Director, Infrastructure

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

