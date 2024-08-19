Kennametal to Attend Jefferies Industrials Conference

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Jefferies Industrial Conference in New York City.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2024



Attendees: Sanjay Chowbey, President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal