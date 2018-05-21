Kennametal To Attend KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference On May 31, 2018

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced they will attend the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on May 31, 2018 in Boston. Christopher Rossi, President & CEO, Jan Kees van Gaalen, Vice President & CFO and Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations will be attending. The presentation slides will be available on the company's website www.kennametal.com on May 31, 2018. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations" and then "Events".