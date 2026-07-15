Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

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Kennametal Inc.

Jul 15, 2026, 06:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) will host its fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.  The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website before market on August 5. 

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

When:

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:30 am ET 

Hosts

Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO 

Patrick Watson, Vice President and CFO 

Webcast

The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at https://investors.kennametal.com/ - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block) 

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. 

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

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