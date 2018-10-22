Kennametal to Present at Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that President and CEO Chris Rossi will be presenting at Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago.

Details of the conference are as follows: When: Thursday, November 8, 2018 Presenter: Chris Rossi, President and CEO Attendees: Damon Audia, CFO Kelly Boyer, VP Investor Relations Presentation: The presentation for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.kennametal.com on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

