Kennametal to Shred Metal at IMTS 2024

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it will be an exhibitor at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), at McCormick Place in Chicago, September 9-14, 2024. The Company's Metal Mania booth is inspired by Kennametal's nationwide tooling truck and trailer and is designed to emulate a concert experience while simultaneously connecting attendees with high performance metal cutting solutions. Show attendees can find the Kennametal booth in the West Building, Level 3, at booth number 432324.

"Our Metal Cutting Tour has been wildly successful in engaging with our customers. We're building on this success by bringing the same experience to IMTS with Metal Mania," said Eddie McBarnet, Vice President of Commercial & Marketing, Kennametal. "Attendees can meet with our team of likeminded creators and experts, connect with well-known industry machinists, be the first to discover exclusive new tooling and to have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes."

Attendees will be met with proven tooling solutions from various Kennametal product brands, including Kennametal®, WIDIA™ and Hanita™ for all industries and applications, including eMobility, aerospace and defense and medical—with the opportunity to watch Kennametal innovations at work in live demos and connect with industry experts and Kennametal support specialists.

The experience will also share details about Kennametal's new Cutting Crew educational and promotional outreach opportunities and feature exclusive looks at Kennametal's latest innovations across industries, as well as giveaways and exclusive promotions.

Contest details will be announced closer to opening day of IMTS.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

