Kennected Announces Inc 5000 List Inclusion For 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis, Indiana based Kennected announced that they made the Inc 5000 list for fastest growing companies in 2021. Kennected is a leading automation and education platform serving sales teams and companies looking to generate leads, save time, and increase revenue. Spearheaded by Devin Johnson, company's CEO, Kennected has grown from a concept to serving over 15,000 customers in under 3 years.

Kennected - Lead Flow

Birthed from a marketing company that had goals to serve the business community in a capacity that was limited by human capital, the five founders of Kennected birthed the idea for their flagship product, "Cloud Kennect", a cloud based LinkedIn automation platform. Kennected since launch has helped customers earn more than $250 million in new business.

Cody Harvey, President and Chief Strategy Officer, is responsible for company forecasting and developing strategic high value relationships and networking opportunities for the company. Cody's ability to bring enterprise deals together has been a major reason for Kennected's growth.

Brandon Poplstein, Chief Operating Officer makes sure the company's internal processes run smoothly. Brandon's team is instrumental in customer retention as they handle all the customer service and onboarding calls. Brandon leads the charge in creating the infrastructure necessary for Kennected to continue scaling.

Elliot Drake, the youngest founder, is the Chief Marketing Officer responsible for video creation, paid ads and running half of the marketing team. Elliot's videos are a huge lead generation source for Kennected.

Stephen Twomey, Chief Technology Officer, works on new products like Kennected Video, and is responsible for the website, Organic SEO and content.

Kennected Video the newest video marketing software from Kennected lets customers capture their screen, or first person video and track clicks, and provide call to action buttons directly from a video url. Kennected Video integrates easily with most CRMs and was designed to help Cloud Kennect customers stand out when they are doing prospecting on LinkedIn or via email.

Kennected Calendar is in development and should be ready by fourth quarter 2021 and will help companies and individuals automate the scheduling and meeting process, eliminating the back and forth of scheduling times. More appointments, with less hassle is the aim of the new software.

Part of what makes Kennected so successful, is that the founders are all close friends. As such, they truly enjoy spending time together and grinding it out every day to create a great work culture for their team, and superior customer experiences. The founders are excited to grow their inhouse team that has over 100 people, most of whom are based in their downtown Indianapolis Indiana office. With over 13,000 square feet, they are already bursting at the seams. Kennected as a company's goal is to empower entrepreneurs and sales organizations with the tools and education to earn more and provide a better lifestyle for their families and team members.

Contact:

Devin Johnson

(317) 342-1330

[email protected]

