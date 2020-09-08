Kennected Launches New Cloud Version for Popular LinkedIn Automation Software

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners or salespeople that are gearing up for a potential Coronavirus economic shutdown, need to read this article. Sales are important to any organization. Kennected has a platform that can help businesses generate leads and revenue whether in or outside of a pandemic. The Kennected software that people have been hearing so much about, is getting an upgrade, as it launches a new and improved cloud-based version called Cloud Kennect.

New Dashboard For Cloud Kennect

Users can enjoy Kennected's full range of features and services through Cloud Kennect, allowing them to build a sustainable lead flow pipeline by leveraging LinkedIn Marketing. Cloud Kennect simplifies lead flow, creating a stream of connections, sales, and appointments.

Kennected uses LinkedIn's data-rich filters to help users find their ideal targets. This removes the need for manual prospecting, saving marketers and entrepreneurs loads of precious time. Now, leads can be generated without having to spend hours on LinkedIn spraying and praying for a response. Kennected lets users focus on more important tasks like profit-generating activities.

With Cloud Kennect, users can sync their prospects in seconds. They can dial in their ideal prospects and easily manage multiple campaigns. It is also very easy to create new campaigns or edit current campaigns.

Once a target audience has been identified, Kennected makes it possible to reach out to all of them in no time. Kennected lets users send connection requests and follow-ups. Messages are sent automatically, but not in bulk—as if the user were sending them manually.

Kennected sends automated messages that can be personalized to increase the odds of getting a response.

A personal touch is always necessary so that the recipients don't think that the message is spam. If a user receives too many "I don't know this person" responses on LinkedIn, their account can be restricted. Therefore, Kennected's personalized approach to automation is the most effective.

If a recipient does not respond, they can receive a follow-up message automatically- based on the sender's campaign instructions. The user just needs to use Kennected's follow-up automation feature. Just set the number of days after which you want to automatically send a follow-up, up to 10 times until you receive a response.

Cloud Kennect also has the reply detection feature, which automatically stops further follow-up messages from being sent if the sender receives a reply. Even follow-up messages can be personalized with the use of Kennected.

Users can easily check responses, view profiles, and access current conversations under the Responses tab, or delete any user by clicking delete. It's as simple as that.

Cloud Kennect's integration with FindThatLead, Hunter.io, Anymailfinder and more, makes it easy to find emails right inside the LinkedIn interface. It provides actionable insights and helpful data to help users make better strategic decisions.

Kennected believes that lead generation should not require hundreds of hours attending fruitless networking events or cold calling on companies in vain. Kennected, and now Cloud Kennect, helps users generate leads effectively. Kennected takes the place of cold calling and manual prospecting.

