Kennedy Forum Introduces Dan Pelino, To Launch His New Book, Trusted Healers, On Today's Health Care Revolution

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Pelino, the author of the upcoming book, Trusted Healers: Dr. Paul Grundy and the Global Healthcare Crusade (September 15, 2019, Koehler Books, (www.trusted-healers.com),will be addressing over 1,000 attendees of the 5th Annual Kennedy Forum on Tuesday, June 11, speaking about what is needed for better healthcare in America and the world.

His book documents, through the eyes of dozens of experts and leading health care professionals, what works in health care leadership, proper patient care, and accessibility to health care. He shows the journey and evolution of health care and how the age of healthcare information is over, and that it now is about health care intelligence. He advocates for the expansion of the primary care home, universal digital medical records, and patient-centered wellness that encourages people to eat right, exercise, and reduce stress. He explores the latest findings in neuroplasticity and how we each can rewire our brains to empower us to modify our behaviors, including our health. Societal change could be around the corner and our quality of life will depend on it. Lastly, he shows us, from a historical perspective, how healthcare has evolved and how America measures up globally.

Pelino's findings and book are based on following the godfather of the primary care medical home movement, Dr. Paul Grundy, around the country and globe for the past year. Dr. Grundy served four American presidents and was decorated with numerous awards for his work that extends back to the AIDS epidemic. Until last year, he served for nearly two decades as the chief medical officer and global director of IBM's healthcare transformation. He's also the founding president of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative.

The Kennedy Forum was created by former US Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy to call attention to mental health and overall healthcare. Kennedy, who wrote the foreword for Trusted Healers, says of Pelino's book, "You will never look at health care the same way again."

The 2019 Kennedy Forum will be held at the Chicago Cultural Center and Harris Theater from 8 am to 8 pm CT on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Pelino will be speaking at 5:00 pm at the Harris Theater for Music at 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago, IL, 60601. Dr. Grundy, the chief transformation officer for Innovaccer, Inc., which is hosting a special celebration of the launch of Trusted Healers, will also speak at the event.

"Personalized, precision medicine and care is what's needed to heal our ineffective system," says Pelino.

"After visiting, along with Dr. Grundy, a slew of healthcare leaders and, innovators, who run clinics, government programs, and non-profit health-delivery systems that have re-established the bond between patient and doctor, you're left with the inevitable conclusion that we must champion everyone to have access to a personalized, primary care approach, where care is not determined by hospitals, governments, or insurance companies."

