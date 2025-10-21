Kennedy Funding Closes $1.6 Million Land Loan for Idaho Falls Farm

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Land loans are notoriously difficult to secure, but for Kennedy Funding, closing loans on land is just another day, opening possibilities for borrowers around the U.S. and the world.

The New Jersey-based direct private lender recently closed a $1.6 million land loan to Diamond J Farms LLC, for farmland located near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Loan proceeds will be used for debt payoff and working capital for the property, which was purchased by Diamond J Farms in 1984.

The undeveloped agricultural property, located at 391 North 35 West, is composed of three separate parcels totaling 159 acres. The land is valued at $3.2 million. Its proximity to I-15, U.S. Route 20, and U.S. Route 91 provides convenient access for transporting agricultural products throughout the region.

"We have been farming for five generations," says Steve Jensen, principal of Diamond Farms. "We have built quite a reputation. We grow Idaho potatoes, barley for Anheuser-Busch, and wheat for General Mills, among others."

According to Mark Falzone, senior loan officer at Kennedy Funding, there were some challenging collateral issues -— the loan was secured by a cabin and a farm, and not all lenders allow a loan to be secured by multiple properties.

"Kennedy Funding has earned an enviable reputation for its ability to overcome obstacles. We work tirelessly to ensure a successful loan closing," Falzone said.

"That's one of our biggest advantages as a direct private lender — we can move quickly, cut through red tape, and focus on real value instead of rigid traditional lender formulas."

"Our broker referred us to Kennedy Funding when we needed to refinance and free up working capital," said Jensen. "Kevin and Mark were incredible to work with — they understood the urgency and got it done."

Kennedy Funding's track record for quickly closing challenging deals goes back decades. The firm has closed more than $4 billion in loans since its founding in 1987, leaning on an ethos that looks for ways to approve borrowers instead of turning them away.

"As a direct private lender, we have the resources, ability, and expertise to secure funding in the most challenging of circumstances, whether it's because a property is raw land, the borrower has a less-than-stellar credit history, or the deal is outside the U.S.," said Kevin Wolfer, president and CEO, Kennedy Funding. "We step in when traditional lenders won't even entertain the notion of an application."

Instead of forcing borrowers to undergo a lengthy application process or following a set of arbitrary, inflexible guidelines, Kennedy Funding instead focuses on three essential documents: a clean title, a recent appraisal, and a clean environmental report.

"By focusing on the fundamentals, we can expedite the application process and get borrowers an answer quickly," Wolfer said. "This is key when there's a time-sensitive matter on the table or if a borrower needs a bridge loan while waiting for other funding sources to come through."

Located just six miles northwest of Idaho Falls — one of Idaho's largest cities and a major employment hub — the Diamond J Farms property contributes to the continued strength of Idaho's agricultural sector, supporting jobs, commerce, and their communities. "We are proud to play a part in the continued success of Diamond J Farms," adds Falzone.

About Kennedy Funding

Kennedy Funding is a global direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, development, workouts, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. Kennedy Funding has closed more than $4 billion in loans to date. Their creative financing expertise provides funding up to 75% loan-to-value, from $1 million ($3 million international) to more than $50 million in as little as five days. The company has closed loans throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

For more information or to discuss funding solutions, visit www.kennedyfunding.com .

