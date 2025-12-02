Kennedy Funding Sets Record Pace: 8 Land Loans, 8 States, 8 Weeks

Record-setting volume highlights demand for fast, flexible lending as banks retreat from land

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Funding has achieved a milestone few private lenders can claim, closing eight land loans across eight different U.S. states in just eight weeks, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest and most flexible private lenders in the land financing space.

"This kind of pace is almost unheard of in land lending," said Kevin Wolfer, CEO of Kennedy Funding. "To close eight deals, in eight different states, in just eight weeks—on land, no less—is a testament to what Kennedy Funding can do when dependability and speed matters."

The closings took place during the final quarter of 2025, which Kennedy Funding expects to be the busiest Q4 in the company's 38-year history. The firm has already seen heightened demand from developers and investors squeezed by a still-tight credit environment—especially when it comes to land loans.

Loan Highlights: 8 Loans Across 8 States

Vseva Crown Court LLC – Inverness, Florida

Land Acquisition

The Beach Dallas LLC – Dallas, Texas

Land Acquisition

Diamond J Farms LLC – Idaho Falls, Idaho

Debt Payoff/Working Capital

Alliance USA [SPV 2025] Inc – Lynden, Washington

Cash-Out Refinance

270 Irvington LLC – South Orange, New Jersey

Cash-Out Refinance

Haya Enterprises LLC – Medford, Oregon

Working Capital

NSB Estate LLC – Ferndale, New York

Cash-Out

Croatan Capital II, LLC — Stephenson, Frederick County, Virginia

Cash-Out Refinance

"There's an extraordinary wave of business waiting to get funded — land, cash-outs, acquisitions, foreclosures and working capital," said Edwin Urrego, Executive Loan Officer at Kennedy Funding. "We're working around the clock to meet everyone's needs by the end of the year."

Kennedy Funding's ability to move quickly comes from its direct private lending structure and long-standing expertise with land, transitional assets, and real-estate-backed business needs. The firm regularly delivers capital for a wide range of uses — without the bureaucratic delays that often stall or kill time-sensitive opportunities. Closings can take place in as little as five to ten days, with loans up to 75% loan-to-value.

Kennedy Funding's reach also extends far beyond the United States. The firm continues to expand its global lending footprint throughout the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. International loans start at $3 million, with the capacity to fund more than $50 million on qualifying deals. The company has now closed over $4 billion in loans worldwide, driven by a blend of speed, flexibility, and the ability to close when others hesitate.

With traditional lenders remaining conservative on land, Kennedy Funding expects its record-setting momentum to continue through the close of the year and into 2026.

About Kennedy Funding

Kennedy Funding is a global direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, development, workouts, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. Kennedy Funding has closed more than $4 billion in loans to date. Their creative financing expertise provides funding up to 75% loan-to-value, from $1 million ($3 million international) to more than $50 million in as little as five days. The company has closed loans throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

