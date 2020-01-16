Kennedy Investment Group Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Investment Group (KIG), a premier financial services and investment company based in West Deptford, NJ, announced today two executive-level promotions. To support the company's continued growth and strategic business initiatives, Henry (Hank) J. Schroeder, CFP®, and Andrew J. Thornton, CFP®, were appointed Executive Vice Presidents. The promotions were formally made effective on Jan. 1, 2020.

Kennedy Investment Group

"Our continued success as an organization is a tribute to the Kennedy Investment Group team and the care and expertise they deliver to our clients on a daily basis. Since joining the company, Hank and Andrew have become a tremendous asset to the team," said Jack W. Kennedy III, CFP®, AAMS, CWM, President and CEO of Kennedy Investment Group and Kennedy Insurance Services. "They have enabled us to deliver an exemplary level of experience, expertise and specialization that's truly unique in our industry. Most importantly, they both have a tenacious desire and ability to find solutions that are in our client's best interest."

"We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions," added Valerie A. Angiollilo, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Kennedy Investment Group. "Since joining KIG, Hank and Andrew have dramatically enhanced our ability to provide clients a collaborative, holistic and team-based approach to financial care. Their expertise will continue to make a significant difference in the lives of our clients and families."

Mr. Schroeder has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining KIG, he worked with TIAA and Vanguard in multiple advisory roles. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, he has extensive experience building and developing client-centric, performance-based financial plans.

Prior to joining KIG, Mr. Thornton was employed with Merrill Lynch. He has over 11 years of experience in the financial services industry. Also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, he works extensively with clients to fully understand their goals and priorities and then deliver personalized financial solutions tailored specifically to their needs.

To learn more about Kennedy Investment Group and their broad suite of financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit www.KennedyInvestmentGroup.com.

Media Contact

Valerie A. Angiollilo

Kennedy Investment Group

Executive Vice President, KIG

Financial Advisor, RJFS

196 Delaware Street,

West Deptford, NJ 08086

Tel: 856.853.0400

valerie.angillilo@raymondjames.com

About Kennedy Investment Group

Founded in 2004, Kennedy Investment Group is a premier provider of financial planning and wealth management solutions. With over 150 years of combined financial services experience, we passionately deliver a broad range of innovative and personal client services driven by a singular promise - financial care for life. For more information, please visit KennedyInvestmentGroup com.

Kennedy Investment Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Related Images

henry-j-schroeder-and-andrew-j.jpg

Henry J. Schroeder and Andrew J. Thornton Named Executive Vice Presidents

Related Links

Kennedy Investment Group Website

SOURCE Kennedy Investment Group

Related Links

http://www.kennedyinvestmentgroup.com

