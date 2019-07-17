Kennedy Investment Group Donates $4,000 to Mount Laurel Schools' Autism Program

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KennedyInvestment Group (KIG), a premier financial services and investment company based in West Deptford, New Jersey, announced today the donation of $4,000 to Mount Laurel Schools' Autism Program. A check presentation took place on June 13 at Larchmont Elementary School in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Jack W. Kennedy III, President and CEO of Kennedy Investment Group, made the official presentation. Joining Mr. Kennedy from Kennedy Investment Group was Valerie A. Angiollilo (Executive Vice President and COO) and Chrissy Carpenter (Branch Assistant). Dr. George J. Rafferty, Superintendent of Schools, received the check and was joined by Mount Laurel Board of Education President Diane Blair.

"Today marks the third year that Kennedy Investment Group has chosen to support the Mount Laurel Schools, and in particular, our Autism Program. We are grateful for this generous donation, which will assist in providing program resources and enhancements in our classrooms," said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. George J. Rafferty. "We are equally grateful to Jack Kennedy and Kennedy Investment Group for recognizing that the personal growth and learning that occurs in elementary school is the foundation for a successful future for all our children. We value Kennedy Investment Group as a community partner in this work."

"People will never care how much you know until they know how much you care," said Jack W. Kennedy III, President and CEO of Kennedy Investment Group. "It is truly an honor and privilege to support a school district that cares so deeply for these children."

Kennedy Investment Group's donation was the result of the company's annual Shredding for a Cure campaign, a highly successful shredding event exclusively held to raise money and awareness for autism spectrum disorder. Launched in April, the campaign invited clients to visit the company's West Deptford, New Jersey office and free-of-charge drop off for confidential and personal documents in need of safe and secure disposal. Materials collected were shredded and recycled by DocuVault with Kennedy Investment Group matching pound-for-dollar, resulting in the $4,000 donation.

For more information about Mount Laurel Schools, visit their website at www.MtLaurelSchools.org. To learn more about Kennedy Investment Group, visit www.KennedyInvestmentGroup.com.

About Kennedy Investment Group - Founded in 2004, Kennedy Investment Group is a premier provider of financial planning and wealth management solutions. With over 150 years of combined financial services experience, we passionately deliver a broad range of innovative and personal client services driven by a singular promise — financial care for life. For more information, please visit KennedyInvestmentGroup com.

About Mount Laurel Schools - The Mount Laurel School District is located in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, New Jersey, USA. Our eight school buildings educate approximately 4,200 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. A public-school system, our district receives tremendous support from the Mount Laurel community. Here, education is a priority, and residents work hard to help maintain high standards of excellence in the education of their children.

