Kennedy Investment Group's Jack W. Kennedy III Named a Member of Raymond James' 2020 Chairman's Council for 7th Consecutive Year

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Investment Group (KIG), a premier financial services and investment company based in West Deptford, NJ, announced today that Jack W. Kennedy III was recently named a member of Raymond James Financial Services' 2020 Chairman's Council.* Chairman's Council honors are presented only to those financial advisors who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to personal service and professional integrity. Members of the Chairman's Council represent the top echelon of Raymond James' financial advisors, which is a privilege limited to a select few.

"It's an honor and privilege to be recognized for the seventh consecutive year amongst the nation's leading advisors," stated Jack W. Kennedy III. "This achievement is a tribute to our KIG team and the unwavering commitment and passion they deliver on a daily basis caring for our clients and their families."

Jack W. Kennedy III is the President and CEO of Kennedy Investment Group and Kennedy Insurance Services. He also serves as Raymond James Branch Manager, Registered Principal, and Financial Planner. His professional certifications include CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and Accredited Asset Management Specialist. Registered in 35 states, he currently holds securities license Series 7, 9, 10, 63 and 65, as well as Life, Health, Property, and Casualty Insurance licenses. For the past 24 years, Mr. Kennedy has been successfully delivering wealth management plans and solutions to select businesses and families throughout the Northeast. He and his team are fully devoted to working with individuals and business owners to build solid wealth management plans in a culture of dedication and service that exceeds industry standards and expectations.

To learn more about Kennedy Investment Group and their broad suite of financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit www.KennedyInvestmentGroup.com.

Media Contact

Valerie A. Angiollilo

Kennedy Investment Group

Executive Vice President, KIG

Financial Advisor, RJFS

196 Delaware Street,

West Deptford, NJ 08086

Tel: 856.853.0400

valerie.angillilo@raymondjames.com

About Kennedy Investment Group

Founded in 2004, Kennedy Investment Group is a premier provider of financial planning and wealth management solutions. With over 150 years of combined financial services experience, we passionately deliver a broad range of innovative and personal client services driven by a singular promise - financial care for life. For more information, please visit KennedyInvestmentGroup com.

Kennedy Investment Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

*As of 6/30/2019. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Re-qualification is required annually. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for this award/rating.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

