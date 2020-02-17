Kennedy Investment Group's Jack W. Kennedy III Named to Forbes' List of Top Wealth Advisors

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J., Feb, 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Investment Group (KIG), a premier financial services and investment company based in West Deptford, NJ, announced today President and CEO Jack W. Kennedy III has been named to Forbes Magazine's 2020 prestigious list of America's Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online Jan. 16, 2020.

"It's truly an honor for me and the entire KIG team to receive this incredible recognition," said Jack W. Kennedy III, CFP®, AAMS, President and CEO of Kennedy Investment Group and Kennedy Insurance Services, Raymond James Branch Manager, Registered Principal and Financial Planner. "Our growth and success continues to serve as a constant reminder of our commitment to making a difference in the lives of our clients. It's a passion and promise that drives our organizational purpose and values. This achievement is a tribute to the KIG team's collective success in delivering this promise."

R.J. Shook, president and founder at SHOOK Research, summed up the Forbes wealth advisors list. "Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser-focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives," says Shook. "They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors rankings spotlight more than 4,000 advisors from Alaska to Florida with team assets amounting to more than $4 trillion. Developed by SHOOK Research, the award is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

To learn more about Kennedy Investment Group and their broad suite of financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit www.KennedyInvestmentGroup.com.

About Kennedy Investment Group

Founded in 2004, Kennedy Investment Group is a premier provider of financial planning and wealth management solutions. With over 150 years of combined financial services experience, we passionately deliver a broad range of innovative and personal client services driven by a singular promise - financial care for life. For more information, please visit KennedyInvestmentGroup com.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2020

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,000 nominations, more than 4,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

Jack W. Kennedy III, CFP®, AAMS, President and CEO of Kennedy Investment Group and Kennedy Insurance Services, Raymond James Branch Manager, Registered Principal and Financial Planner

