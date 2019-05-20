Kennedy Law To Represent Former Police Chief For City Of Fort Worth

DALLAS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based lawyer Stephen Andrew Kennedy of Kennedy Law, P.C. announced today that the Firm is representing Joel Fitzgerald, Sr., Ph.D., in an employment matter adverse to the City of Fort Worth.

Mr. Kennedy confirms that, on May 20, 2019, Dr. Fitzgerald was terminated by the City of Fort Worth from his position as Chief of Police.

The Firm is submitting a formal letter to the City Attorney seeking an administrative appeal of the decision to terminate Dr. Fitzgerald.

"I am looking forward to representing Dr. Fitzgerald in this matter," Kennedy said. "We will issue additional statements as this matter develops," he said.

Kennedy Law, P.C is a business litigation boutique with nearly 32 years' experience in trying business cases in Texas and throughout the United States. Kennedy Law represents prominent clients in business litigation and intellectual property disputes.

Contact:

Stephen Kennedy



skennedy@saklaw.net



214-716-4343

SOURCE Kennedy Law P.C.

Related Links

https://www.saklaw.net

