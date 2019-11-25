Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Doug Logigian as its President

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, has hired Doug Logigian as a Partner and its President. Mr. Logigian will be starting in early 2020.

Mr. Logigian joins Kennedy Lewis from Blackstone where he was a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Logigian most recently was the Head of Capital Markets and was a Portfolio Manager for GSO Capital Partners ("GSO"), a division of Blackstone. While at GSO, Mr. Logigian sat on the firm's investment committee for several of its opportunistic credit funds. Prior to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Logigian served as the Head Trader across GSO's alternatives credit platform. Mr. Logigian began his career as a credit trader at Citibank after receiving a B.A. with honors from Harvard University.

Darren Richman, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, said "Doug and I worked directly together for over 10 years and I am excited about the opportunity to work with him again. Our entire organization will benefit from Doug's experience and investing acumen. Doug possesses all of the qualities that we promote at Kennedy Lewis, including honesty, creativity, transparency and integrity."

David Chene, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, also added "we are delighted and fortunate to have recruited someone of Doug's caliber. I have known Doug for nearly 15 years, and he embodies the culture at Kennedy Lewis with his approach to investing and relationship building. I'm looking forward to working with him."

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman. The Firm pursues event-driven situations in which a catalyst may unlock value. The strategy focuses primarily on the stressed and distressed segments of the corporate credit markets in North America and Europe. Kennedy Lewis targets middle-market companies with unsustainable capital structures and/or which lack access to traditional sources of capital and are facing disruption, whether it be cyclical, secular or regulatory related. Kennedy Lewis is committed to serving as a partner to borrowers and structures loans that set companies up to succeed and will creatively tailor each investment to suit the needs of the company in a fiscally prudent manner.

